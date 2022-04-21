Trigold : On behalf of Trigold subsidiary announces new loan pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/21 2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name: PENG YU TRIGOLD LIMITED (2)Relationship with lender: PENG YU TRIGOLD LIMITED and PENG YU INTERNATIONAL LIMITED are 100% owned subsidiary of Trigold Holdings Limited (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD) NT$238,675 thousand (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD) NT$0 (5)New loan (thousand NTD) NT$171,750 thousand (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: No (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NT$171,750 thousand (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):To fulfill operational needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content:None (2)Value (thousand NTD):NT$0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD): NT$57,250 thousand (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): NT$12,534 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest: In accordance with the contract 6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date: (1)Condition:In accordance with the contract (2)Date:In accordance with the contract 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NT$914,280 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:45.65% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:Subsidiary's own funds 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None