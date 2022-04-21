Trigold : On behalf of Trigold subsidiary announces new loan pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
04/21/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Provided by: Trigold Holdings Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/21
Time of announcement
15:51:12
Subject
On behalf of Trigold subsidiary announces new loan
pursuant to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and
Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events
2022/04/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/21
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name: PENG YU TRIGOLD LIMITED
(2)Relationship with lender:
PENG YU TRIGOLD LIMITED and PENG YU INTERNATIONAL
LIMITED are 100% owned subsidiary of Trigold Holdings Limited
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)
NT$238,675 thousand
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)
NT$0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD)
NT$171,750 thousand
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving
limit for the same recipient that the chairman is
authorized by the board of directors to allocate:
No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the
date of occurrence:
NT$171,750 thousand
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):To fulfill operational
needs
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:None
(2)Value (thousand NTD):NT$0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):
NT$57,250 thousand
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):
NT$12,534 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest:
In accordance with the contract
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:In accordance with the contract
(2)Date:In accordance with the contract
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):
NT$914,280 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:45.65%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:Subsidiary's own funds
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Trigold Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.