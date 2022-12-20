Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Trigon Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TM   CA89620A1003

TRIGON METALS INC.

(TM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:33 2022-12-20 am EST
0.1350 CAD   +3.85%
01:10pYear In Review 2022 | Tsx.v : Tm
PU
12/09Trigon Announces AGM Results
AQ
12/07Trigon Metals Reports Closing of Second Tranche Pursuant to Silver Streaming Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Year In Review 2022 | TSX.V: TM

12/20/2022 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We've come to the end of 2022! It has been a big year for Trigon. In fact, the company is in a stronger position than ever.

We started this year announcing the first concentrates produced at the Kombat Mine in Namibia, after 14 years of closure. This is just one of Trigon's achievements and milestones that would not be possible without your support.

In Morocco, we continued our exploration program identifying copper and silver grades with geophysics work and consolidated the land around our property to continue our drilling program.

As we plan for the New Year, we invite you to keep reading as we revisit some highlights of 2022 that stood out for Trigon Metals.

Year In Review 2022

Watch our last investor update video of the year with Trigon Metals' CEO, Jed Richardson at Kombat Mine in Namibia.

On behalf of the Trigon team, we wish you a happy and healthy holiday season and a prosperous 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Trigon Metals Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 18:08:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIGON METALS INC.
01:10pYear In Review 2022 | Tsx.v : Tm
PU
12/09Trigon Announces AGM Results
AQ
12/07Trigon Metals Reports Closing of Second Tranche Pursuant to Silver Streaming Deal
MT
11/24Trigon Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
11/10Trigon Reports New High Grade Drill Results at Growing New Zone at Kombat Mine, Namibia
AQ
11/09Trigon Metals Up Nearly 11% after Reporting Results from Drilling of New Mineralization..
MT
11/09Trigon Reports New High Grade Drill Results At Growing New Zone At Kombat Mine, Namibia
CI
10/24IIROC Trading Resumption - TM
AQ
10/24Trigon Enters Kombat Silver, Copper Streaming Deal with Sprott
MT
10/24Trigon Closes Silver Streaming Deal with Sprott Streaming Amount Increased to US$37.5 M..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,51 M -4,77 M -4,77 M
Net Debt 2022 3,71 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart TRIGON METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Trigon Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeddiah Kurt Richardson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sandor Bozoki Chief Financial Officer
Fanie Müller VP-Operations & Country Manager
Larisa Sprott Independent Director
David Andrew Shaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIGON METALS INC.-73.47%17
ANTOFAGASTA PLC9.90%17 652
VEDANTA LIMITED-7.87%14 105
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-9.05%13 858
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-22.11%9 539
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-7.37%7 129