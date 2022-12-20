Year In Review 2022 | TSX.V: TM

We've come to the end of 2022! It has been a big year for Trigon. In fact, the company is in a stronger position than ever.

We started this year announcing the first concentrates produced at the Kombat Mine in Namibia, after 14 years of closure. This is just one of Trigon's achievements and milestones that would not be possible without your support.

In Morocco, we continued our exploration program identifying copper and silver grades with geophysics work and consolidated the land around our property to continue our drilling program.

As we plan for the New Year, we invite you to keep reading as we revisit some highlights of 2022 that stood out for Trigon Metals.

Year In Review 2022

Watch our last investor update video of the year with Trigon Metals' CEO, Jed Richardson at Kombat Mine in Namibia.

On behalf of the Trigon team, we wish you a happy and healthy holiday season and a prosperous 2023.