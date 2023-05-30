Trillion Energy International : NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 05/30/2023 | 06:13am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for Trillion Energy International Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financing Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have reviewed and approved these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. In accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Index to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Page Consolidated interim statements of financial position (unaudited) 2 Consolidated interim statements of operations and comprehensive loss (unaudited) 3 Consolidated interim statements of stockholders' deficiency (unaudited) 4 Consolidated interim statements of cash flows (unaudited) 5-6 Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) 7 - 21 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars) Notes March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,388,916 $ 926,061 Amounts receivable 3 2,673,496 4,337,825 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,425,811 962,812 Total current assets 6,488,223 6,226,698 Oil and gas properties, net 4 36,693,806 30,049,794 Property and equipment, net 5 842,426 741,727 Total assets $ 44,024,455 $ 37,018,219 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,15 $ 11,410,326 $ 10,600,080 RSU obligation 14 133,314 295,747 Loans payable 7 2,402,867 145,866 Lease liability 8 24,613 4,057 Derivative liability 13 987 - Total current liabilities 13,972,107 11,045,750 Asset retirement obligation 10 5,696,668 5,316,470 Loans payable 7 8,563 20,689 Derivative liability 13 - 4,827 Lease liability 8 143,751 4,552 Total liabilities 19,821,089 16,392,288 Stockholders' equity: Share capital 65,270,617 64,750,270 Notes and amounts receivable for equity issued 9,15 (1,020,697 ) (1,062,062 ) Warrant and option reserve 5,729,405 5,682,869 Shares to be cancelled 7,645 7,645 Obligation to issue shares 94,210 94,210 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,312,209 ) (4,009,997 ) Accumulated deficit (42,565,605 ) (44,837,004 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,203,366 20,625,931 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 44,024,455 $ 37,018,219 Nature of operations (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 20) APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON MAY 29, 2023: "Arthur Halleran" "David Thompson" Director Director See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, Notes 2023 2022 Revenue Oil and gas revenue, net 17 $ 6,145,939 $ 1,013,625 Cost and expenses Production 1,361,361 622,318 Depletion 4 1,959,153 66,549 Depreciation 5 173,839 11,180 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 10 52,732 224,828 Stock-based compensation 14,15 153,922 84,721 General and administrative 16 2,184,679 1,288,302 Geological and geophysical expenses 90,579 - Total expenses 5,976,265 2,297,898 Income (Loss) before other income (expenses) 169,674 (1,284,273 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 24,947 19,631 Interest expense (78,363 ) - Finance cost 7 (150,000 ) (47,917 ) Foreign exchange loss (403,693 ) (121,125 ) Gain (loss) on debt settlement 11 (3,439 ) 71,282 Change in fair value of derivative liability 13 3,840 (568,773 ) Gain on net monetary position 2,708,433 - Total other income (expense) 2,101,725 (646,902 ) Net income (loss) 2,271,399 (1,931,175 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation 697,788 142,111 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,969,187 $ (1,789,064 ) Income (Loss) per share - Basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 384,492,365 199,981,409 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Shares Share capital Warrant and option reserve Receivables for equity issued Obligation to issue shares Shares to be cancelled Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Accumulated deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2021 (Restated) 185,169,793 $ 35,117,130 $ 1,165,170 $ (1,193,641 ) $ 7,450 $ 5,323 $ (847,412 ) $ (38,715,250 ) $ (4,461,230 ) Impact of change in functional currency - - 309,737 - - - - - 309,737 Issuance of common stock 106,657,941 13,886,224 - - - - - - 13,886,224 Stock issuance costs - (1,108,790 ) - - - - - - (1,108,790 ) Stock issued for debt settlement 3,000,000 391,021 - - - - - - 391,021 Stock issued for prepaid services 909,090 118,491 - - - - - - 118,491 Shares issued for RSUs 700,000 92,171 - - (7,450 ) - - - 84,721 Warrants exercised - - (18,434 ) - 30,098 - - - 11,664 Options exercised - - (3,695 ) - 7,692 - - - 3,997 Finder's warrants issued - (995,775 ) 995,775 - - - - - - Stock to be issued for services - - - - 51,208 - - - 51,208 Comprehensive loss - - - - - - 142,111 (1,931,175 ) (1,789,064 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 296,436,824 $ 47,500,472 $ 2,448,553 $ (1,193,641 ) $ 88,998 $ 5,323 $ (705,301 ) $ (40,646,425 ) $ 7,497,979 Balance, December 31, 2022 383,875,552 $ 64,750,270 $ 5,682,869 $ (1,062,062 ) $ 94,210 $ 7,645 $ (4,009,997 ) $ (44,837,004 ) $ 20,625,931 Warrants exercised 25,000 2,215 - - - - - - 2,215 Options exercised 550,000 226,116 (90,524 ) - - - - - 135,592 Stock issued for RSUs 1,010,000 149,390 - - - - - - 149,390 Stock issued for debt settlement 500,000 142,626 - - - - - - 142,626 Stock-based compensation - options - - 51,206 - - - - - 51,206 Stock-based compensation - RSU's - - 102,417 - - - - - 102,417 RSU's repurchased - - (16,563 ) - - - - - (16,563 ) Repayment of notes receivable - - - 41,365 - - - - 41,365 Comprehensive income - - - - - - 697,788 2,271,399 2,969,187 Balance, March 31, 2023 385,960,552 $ 65,270,617 $ 5,729,405 $ (1,020,697 ) $ 94,210 $ 7,645 $ (3,312,209 ) $ (42,565,605 ) $ 24,203,366 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,271,399 $ (1,931,175 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 153,922 84,721 Stock to be issued for services - 51,208 Stock issued for services - 39,478 Depletion 1,959,153 66,549 Depreciation 173,839 11,180 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 52,732 224,828 Accretion and accrued interest expense 27,419 26,816 Interest income (11,776 ) (14,149 ) Finance costs 150,000 - Change in fair value of derivative liability (3,840 ) 568,773 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss - 113 (Gain) loss on debt settlement 3,439 (71,282 ) Gain on net monetary position (2,708,433 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted cash - 484 Amounts receivable 1,598,408 (368,802 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (491,561 ) (34,516 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,076,982 862,632 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,251,683 (483,142 ) Investing activities: Property and equipment expenditures (47,344 ) (15,027 ) Oil and gas properties expenditures (19,927,785 ) (535,694 ) Advances from JV partner 14,033,375 - Net cash used in investing activities (5,941,754 ) (550,721 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock subscriptions received, net - 12,777,434 Proceeds from exercise of options 135,592 3,997 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 2,215 11,664 Proceeds from loans payable 2,105,386 - Repayments of loans payable (33,806 ) (321,027 ) Repayment of notes receivable 41,365 - Lease payments (76,251 ) (1,612 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,174,501 12,470,456 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21,575 ) 174,964 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,462,855 11,611,557 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 926,061 1,026,990 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,388,916 $ 12,638,547 5 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Supplemental information: Taxes paid $ - $ - Interest paid on credit facilities $ 16,883 $ 1,627 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Stock issued for debt settlement $ 142,626 $ 391,021 Stock issued for prepaid expenses $ - $ 79,013 Right-of-use asset additions $ 236,201 $ - See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 6 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 1.Organization Trillion Energy International Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, (collectively referred to as the "Company") is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and production company. Effective January 2022, the corporate headquarters moved to Suite 700, 838 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, B.C., Canada from Turan Gunes Bulvari, Park Oran Ofis Plaza, 180-y, Daire:54, Kat:14, 06450, Oran, Cankaya, Anakara, Turkey. The Company also has a registered office in Canada and Bulgaria. The Company was incorporated in Delaware in 2015. The Company's shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "TRLEF" and trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "TCF". On January 21, 2022, the Company redomiciled from Delaware to a British Columbia corporation by way of an amalgamation transaction with the Company's British Columbian subsidiary, Trillion Energy Inc. (the "Repatriation Transaction"). Pursuant to the Repatriation Transaction, for every one common stock of Trillion Energy International Inc., the shareholders will receive one common stock of Trillion Energy Inc. The Company will continue to operate and report under the name of Trillion Energy International Inc. As a result of the Repatriation Transaction, the Company meets the definition of a foreign private issuer, as defined under Rule 3b-4 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. 2.Basis of Presentation (a)Statement of Compliance The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and the Interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). Accordingly, certain disclosures included in annual financial statements have been condensed or omitted and these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company's management makes judgments in its process of applying the Company's accounting policies in the preparation of its naudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. In addition, the preparation of the financial data requires that the Company's management make assumptions and estimates of the effects of uncertain future events on the carrying amounts of the Company's assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results may differ from those estimates as the estimation process is inherently uncertain. Estimates are reviewed on an ongoing basis based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant under the circumstances. Revisions to estimates and the resulting effects on the carrying amounts of the Company's assets and liabilities are accounted for prospectively. The critical judgments and estimates applied in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, the accounting policies applied in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") on May 29, 2023. (b)Basis of Presentation These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial liabilities, warrants and options, which are measured at fair value. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in US dollars. 7 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 2. Basis of Presentation (continued) (c)Basis of Consolidation These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the other entities that the Company controls in accordance with IFRS 10 - Consolidated Financial Statements. Control exists when the Company has power over an entity, when the Company is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from the entity and when the Company has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The Company's subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial results of the Company from the effective date of acquisition up to the effective date of disposition or loss of control of such entity. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to align their accounting policies with those used by the Company. These consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries Park Place Energy Corp. ("PPE Corp."), Park Place Energy Bermuda ("PPE Bermuda"), BG Exploration EOOD ("BG Exploration"), and Park Place Energy Turkey ("PPE Turkey"). All intercompany balances and transactions are eliminated on consolidation. asset Leasehold improvements Other Equipment Motor Vehicles Furniture Total Cost As at December 31, 2021 $ 53,143 $ 138,450 $ 2,102 $ 140,365 $ 9,685 $ 343,745 Additions - 42,699 289,640 332,528 32,061 696,928 Disposals - - - (64,588 ) - (64,588 ) Currency translation adjustment (5,293 ) (2,890 ) (31,002 ) (37,147 ) (2,147 ) (78,479 ) Impact of hyperinflation 2,599 8,103 72,597 87,626 5,318 176,243 As at December 31, 2022 50,449 186,362 333,337 458,784 44,917 1,073,849 Additions 236,201 15,552 13,532 6,091 12,169 283,545 Disposals - - - - - - Currency translation adjustment (5,032 ) (642 ) (3,834 ) (4,498 ) (401 ) (14,407 ) Impact of hyperinflation 64,401 520 (26,202 ) (81,486 ) 48,168 5,401 As at March 31, 2023 $ 346,019 $ 201,792 $ 316,833 $ 378,891 $ 104,853 $ 1,348,387 Accumulated depreciation As at December 31, 2021 $ 35,758 $ 115,109 $ 1,922 $ 41,377 $ 2,445 $ 196,611 Depreciation 4,549 12,324 47,423 74,622 6,117 145,035 Impact of hyperinflation (140 ) (438 ) (3,923 ) (4,735 ) (288 ) (9,524 ) As at December 31, 2022 40,167 126,995 45,422 111,264 8,274 332,122 Depreciation 10,141 10,793 66,625 78,882 7,398 173,839 As at March 31, 2023 $ 50,308 $ 137,788 $ 112,047 $ 190,146 $ 15,671 $ 505,960 Net Book Value As at December 31, 2022 $ 10,282 $ 59,367 $ 287,915 $ 347,520 $ 36,643 $ 741,727 As at March 31, 2023 $ 295,711 $ 64,004 $ 204,786 $ 188,745 $ 89,182 $ 842,426 10 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 6. Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Accounts payable $ 10,448,974 $ 8,376,620 Accrued liabilities 130,710 886,324 Payroll, withholding and sales tax liabilities 830,642 420,072 Cash calls received from JV partner - 917,064 11,410,326 $ 10,600,080 7. Loans Payable As at March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Unsecured, interest bearing loans at 10 % per annum1 $ 12,406 $ 12,107 Unsecured, interest bearing loan at 45.33 % per annum2 47,913 56,537 Unsecured, interest-bearing loan at TLREF + 3.5944 % per annum3 69,477 97,911 Unsecured, interest bearing loans at 1 % per month4 2,177,418 - Unsecured, interest bearing loan at 37.7 % per annum5 104,216 - Total loans payable 2,411,430 166,555 Current portion of loans payable (2,402,867 ) (145,866 ) Long-term portion of loans payable $ 8,563 $ 20,689 (1) Loans bearing interest accrue at 10 % per annum are all unsecured. The loans matured between January and April 1, 2021 and are now due on demand. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company made principal payments of $ Nil (2022 - $ 1,516 ) and $ Nil (2022 - $ 1,113 ) in interest payments. (2) On May 25, 2022, Garanti Bank extended a long-term loan to Park Place Turkey Limited in the amount of ₺ 1,500,000 (or approximately US$ 91,961 ). The loan matures on May 23, 2024 , and bears interest at 45.33 % per annum. Principal and accrued interest are paid monthly. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company made $ 7,359 (2022 - $ nil ) in principal payments and $ 6,153 (2022 - $ nil ) in interest payments. (3) On November 23, 2022, Garanti Bank extended a short-term loan to Park Place Turkey Limited in the amount of ₺ 2,000,000 (or approximately US$ 107,356 ). The loan matures on November 23, 2023 , and bears interest at the Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate ("TLREF") plus 3.5944 % per annum. Principal and accrued interest are paid monthly. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company made $ 26,447 (2022 - $ nil ) in principal payments and $ 2,997 (2022 - $ nil ) in interest payments. (4) On February 1, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with to borrow $ 2,200,000 . The loan was issued with a $ 200,000 discount and bears interest at a rate of 1 % per month. The maturity date is April 1, 2024 . In the event that the loan is repaid in full prior to the maturity date, the minimum interest payment on the loan is $ 100,000 . Upon repayment of the loan at any time, the Company has to pay an exit fee of $ 50,000 . The minimum interest payment and exit fee have been recorded on the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss as finance costs. If, during the period that any amount of the loan remains outstanding, the Company issues any equity, the Lender may demand repayment of all or part of the principal amount of the loan in an amount equal to the aggregate subscription price of the equity offering. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recognized accretion expense of $ 27,419 (2022 - $ nil ). On April 26, 2023, the Company repaid the loan in its entirety, including the minimum interest and exit fee. (5) On March 13, 2023, Garanti Bank extended a long-term loan to Park Place Turkey Limited in the amount of ₺ 2,000,000 (or approximately US$ 105,386 ). The loan matures on March 12, 2024 , and bears interest at 37.67 % per annum. Principal and accrued interest are paid monthly. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company made $ Nil (2022 - $ nil ) in principal payments and $ 1,417 (2022 - $ nil ) in interest payments. 11 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 8.Leases The Company leases certain assets under lease agreements. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company entered into three new office leases in Turkey, commencing January 1, 2023, February 15, 2023 and March 1, 2023, respectively. The leases all have a five yearterm. Lease liabilities are measured at the commencement date based on the present value of future lease payments. As the Company's lease did not provide an implicit rate, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate based on the information available at the commencement date in determining the present value of future payments. The Company used a discount rate of 35%% in determining its lease liabilities. The discount rate was derived from the Company's assessment of its borrowings. Lease liability March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Beginning balance $ 8,609 $ 15,324 Additions, cost 236,201 - Interest expense (82,565 ) 1,378 Lease payments 6,314 (5,499 ) Foreign exchange impact (195 ) (2,594 ) Ending balance $ 168,364 $ 8,609 As at March 31, 2023, the Company's lease liability is as follows: Lease liability March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current portion of operating lease liability $ 24,613 $ 4,057 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 143,751 4,552 168,364 $ 8,609 Future minimum lease payments to be paid by the Company as a lessee as of March 31, 2023 are as follows: Operating lease commitments and lease liability 2023 $ 30,517 2024 87,584 2025 84,488 2026 86,163 2027 60,921 Total future minimum lease payments 349,673 Discount (181,309 ) Total $ 168,364 During the three months ended March 31, 2023, $23,427(2022 - $5,922) of short-term leases were expensed to the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. 9.Notes and Amounts Receivable for Equity Issued March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Notes receivable $ 1,000,122 $ 1,000,122 Amounts receivable 20,575 61,940 1,020,697 $ 1,062,062 12 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. As at March 31, 2023, accrued interest of $72,468(December 31, 2022 - $52,538) was included in amounts receivable (Note 4). 10.Asset Retirement Obligations The following is a continuity of the Company's asset retirement obligations: March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Beginning balance $ 5,316,470 $ 8,993,108 Accretion expense 52,731 264,075 Impact of hyperinflation (4,176 ) (69,379 ) Change in estimate 331,643 (3,871,334 ) Ending balance $ 5,696,668 $ 5,316,470 The Company's asset retirement obligations ("ARO") result from its interest in oil and gas assets including well sites. The total ARO is estimated based on the Company's net ownership interest in all sites, estimated costs to reclaim and abandon these wells and the estimated timing of the costs to be included in future years. The Company estimated the total undiscounted amount required to settle the ARO as at March 31, 2023 is $14.4million (December 31, 2022 - $14.4million). The ARO is calculated using an inflation rate of 2.5% (December 31, 2022 - 2.5%) and discounted using an interest free rate of 3.74% (December 31, 2022 - 3.91%) between 10and 20years. 11.Common Stock The Company has an unlimited number of common shares authorized with no par value. As at March 31, 2023, 385,960,552common shares were issued and outstanding (December 31, 2022 - 383,875,552). For the three months ended March 31, 2023 During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company issued 500,000shares with a fair value of $142,626to settle debt of $139,195and recognized a loss on the settlement of $3,439. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company issued 1,010,000shares for RSU's which were granted and vested in previous periods and recognized the value of the shares of $149,390. 13 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 11. Common Stock (continued) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, 25,000warrants with an exercise price of $0.12CAD (approximately US$0.10) were exercised for gross proceeds of $3,000CAD (US$2,215). During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company issued shares for the exercise of options as follows: ● 200,000 common shares for the exercise of 200,000 options at $ 0.15 CAD (approximately US$ 0.12 ) for cash proceeds of $ 23,000 CAD (US$ 21,872 ). As a result, $ 18,475 was transferred from option reserves to common stock and share premium; and ● 350,000 common shares for the exercise of 350,000 options at $ 0.44 CAD (approximately US$ 0.32 ) for cash proceeds of $ 154,000 CAD (US$ 113,717 ). As a result, $ 72,050 was transferred from option reserves to common stock and share premium. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 In March 2022, the Company issued 106,657,941units at $0.165CAD per unit for gross proceeds of $17,598,610CAD ($13,886,226USD) pursuant to the closing of a non-brokered private placement. Each unit comprises one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share for $0.45CAD for two years from the date of the closing of the offering. As the fair value of the common shares on the same date exceeded the issuance price, no residual value was assigned to the warrants. Cash finder's fee of $1,397,495CAD ($1,108,790USD) were paid and 7,506,783finder's warrants were issued with a fair value of $995,775. The finder's warrants have the same terms as the warrants attached to the units. The Company also issued 3,000,000units for debt settlement of $472,001CAD ($391,021USD) under the same terms of the private placement financing with no loss or gain recognized. On March 1, 2022, the Company entered into a consulting agreement with a third party. Pursuant to the consulting agreement, the Company would issue 200,000common shares for the consulting services received in March 2022. As at March 31, 2022, the common shares have not been issued and the fair value of $51,208was recorded in obligation to issue shares. The amount of $51,208was expensed and included in consulting services on the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022. On March 17, 2022, the Company issued 909,090units for investor relations services from February to July 2022 valued at $150,000CAD ($118,491USD). During the three months ended March 31, 2022, $50,000($39,478USD) was expensed and included in investor relations on the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss. As at March 31, 2022, $100,000CAD (approximately $79,968) was included in prepaid expenses and deposits on the consolidated statement of financial position. On March 17, 2022, the Company issued 700,000shares, 50,000of which relate to the vesting of restricted stock units granted in 2021 and 650,000relating to the granting and vesting of restricted stock units during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The value of the restricted stock units granted during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is $107,250CAD ($92,171USD). $7,450of the share-based compensation was recorded in the prior year. The share-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 totaled $84,721. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, 146,250warrants with an exercise price of $0.10CAD and 50,000warrants with an exercise price of $0.10CAD were exercised for cash proceeds of $19,625CAD ($15,661USD). $18,434and $3,695, respectively, were transferred from warrant and option reserves to obligation to issue shares as the shares have not been issued as at March 31, 2022. 14 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 12.Stock Options The Board of Directors adopted the Trillion Energy International Inc. 2022 Long-Term Incentive Equity Plan (the "2022 Plan") effective as of December 1, 2022. The 2022 Plan permits grants of stock options and restricted stock awards and other stock-based awards. America Turkey Bulgaria Total Three months ended March 31, 2023 Revenue $ - $ 6,145,939 $ - $ 6,145,939 Finance cost 150,000 - - 150,000 Depletion - 1,959,153 - 1,959,153 Depreciation 2,091 171,748 - 173,839 Accretion of asset retirement obligation - 52,732 - 52,732 Stock-based compensation 153,922 - - 153,922 Loss on debt extinguishment 3,439 - - 3,439 Gain on net monetary position - 2,708,433 - 2,708,433 Net income (loss) (1,439,192 ) 3,711,473 (882 ) 2,271,399 As at March 31, 2023 Non-current assets $ 40,653 $ 37,495,579 $ - $ 37,536,232 Canada Turkey Bulgaria Total Three months ended March 31, 2022 Revenue $ - $ 1,013,625 $ - $ 1,013,625 Financing cost 47,917 - - 47,917 Depletion - 66,549 - 66,549 Depreciation - 11,180 - 11,180 Accretion of asset retirement obligation - 224,828 - 224,828 Stock-based compensation 84,721 - - 84,721 Gain on debt settlement 71,282 - - 71,282 Net income (loss) (1,794,492 ) (194,270 ) 57,587 (1,931,175 ) As at December 31, 2022 Non-current assets $ 42,762 $ 36,975,457 $ - $ 30,791,521 18 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 17. Segmented Information (continued) The Company's breakdown of net revenue by product segment is as follows: For the three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Oil $ 626,774 $ 880,100 Gas 5,519,165 133,525 $ 6,145,939 $ 1,013,625 The Company incurs royalties of 12.5%. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company paid royalties totaling $16,824,288(2022 - $113,296). 18.Capital Management The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern to support its business plan, as well as to ensure that the Company is able to meet its financial obligations as they become due. The basis for the Company's capital structure is dependent on the Company's expected business growth and changes in business environment. To maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may issue new shares through private placement, incur debt or return capital to members. The Company is dependent upon external financings to fund activities. In order to carry future projects and pay administrative costs, the Company will utilize its existing working capital and raise additional funds as needed. Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the Company, is reasonable. The Company is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements. 19.Financial Instruments and Risk Management The Company is exposed, through its operations, to the following financial risks: a) Market risk b) Credit risk c) Liquidity risk The Company is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. This note describes the Company's objectives, policies, and processes for managing those risks and the methods used to measure them. Further quantitative information in respect of these risks is presented throughout these Financial Statements. There have been no substantive changes in the Company's exposure to financial instrument risks, its objectives, polices and processes for managing those risks or the methods used to measure them from previous reported periods unless otherwise stated in the note. The overall objective of management is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly affecting the Company's competitiveness and flexibility. Further details regarding these policies are set out below. a) Market risk Market risk is the risk of loss that may arise from changes in market factors such as foreign currency exchange, interest rates and equity price risk. 19 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 19. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued) Foreign currency risk: Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair values of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because they are denominated in currencies that differ from the respective functional currency. The Company and its subsidiaries are exposed to currency risk as it has transactions denominated in currencies that are different from their functional currencies. The Company does not hedge its exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. As at March 31, 2023, the Company's significant foreign exchange currency exposure on its financial instruments, expressed in USD was as follows: If the CAD strengthened or weakened against the USD by 10% the exchange rate fluctuation would impact net loss by $12,998at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $30,435). Interest rate risk: Interest rate risk is the risk that future cash flows will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The interest earned on cash is insignificant and the Company does not rely on interest income to fund its operations. The Company does not have significant debt facilities and is therefore not exposed to interest rate risk. Other price risk: Other price risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market prices. The Company does not hold equity investments in other entities and therefore is not exposed to a significant risk. b) Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of an unexpected loss if a customer or third party to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company is subject to credit risk on its cash, amounts receivable which consists primarily of trade receivables and GST receivable and notes and amounts receivable for equity issued. The Company limits its exposure to credit loss on cash by placing its cash with a high-quality financial institution. Exposure to credit loss notes and amounts receivable for equity issued is limited by entering into these types of transactions with related parties and entities that are well known to the Company. The Company only has two customers. The Company mitigates credit risk by evaluating the creditworthiness of customers prior to conducting business with them and monitoring its exposure for credit losses with existing customers. One of the customers is the largest oil refinery in Turkey. The other customer provides letters of credit to be used by the Company in the event of default. As at March 31, 2023, all of the Company's trade receivables are current (< 30 days outstanding). The Company's maximum credit exposure is $5,062,412(December 31, 2022 - $5,263,886). c) Liquidity risk Liquidity risk arises from the Company's general and capital financing needs. The Company continuously monitors and reviews both actual and forecasted cash flows, and also matches the maturity profile of financial assets and liabilities, when feasible. The table below summarizes the maturity profile of the Company's contractual cashflows. 20 TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) 19. Financial Instruments and Risk Management (continued) As at March 31, 2023 Less than 1 year 1 - 2 years Later than 2 years Total Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,122,245 $ $ - $ 25,122,245 Loans payable 2,402,867 8,563 - 2,411,430 Lease liability 30,517 172,072 147,084 349,673 RSU obligation 133,314 - 133,314 Derivative liability 987 - 987 Total liabilities $ 27,689,930 $ 180,635 $ 147,084 $ 28,017,649 As at December 31, 2022 Less than 1 year 1 - 2 years Later than 2 years Total Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,600,080 $ - $ - $ 10,600,080 Loans payable 145,866 20,689 - 166,555 Lease liability 4,807 4,807 - 9,614 RSU obligation 295,747 - - 295,747 Derivative liability - 4,827 - 4,827 Total liabilities $ 11,046,500 $ 30,323 $ - $ 11,076,823 20.Subsequent Events Debenture Financing On April 20, 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, pursuant to which Eight Capital agreed to purchase for resale, together with a syndicate of underwriters (together with Eight Capital, the "Underwriters"), on a bought deal private placement basis, 15,000units of the Company ("Units") at a price of CAD$1,000per Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD$15,000,000(the "Placement"). Each Unit will consist of CAD$1,000principal amount secured convertible debenture ("Debenture") and 1,667common share purchase warrants of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.50subject to adjustment in certain events, and shall have an expiry date of June 29, 2025. The Debentures will mature on April 30, 2025(the "Maturity Date") and will accrue interest at the rate of 12.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears beginning on October 31, 2023 (the "Interest"). At the holders' option, the Debentures may be converted into common shares of the Company ("Conversion Shares") at any time and from time to time, up to the earlier of the Maturity Date and the date fixed for redemption of the Debentures, at a conversion price of CAD$0.60per common share (the "Conversion Price"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, which represents a premium of approximately 58% to yesterday's closing price of CAD$0.38on the CSE. The Company will be entitled to redeem the Debentures at 105% of par plus accrued and unpaid interest at any time following April 30, 2024. The Debentures will include a negative pledge on the part of the Company, such that the Company will not be able to incur new debt in excess of the Priority Charge Limit prior to repayment or conversion of the Convertible Debentures. 