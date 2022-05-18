Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Trillion Energy International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCF   CA89624B1040

TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(TCF)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/17 03:59:38 pm EDT
0.3200 CAD   +1.59%
08:32aTrillion energy international signs drilling rig services contract
GL
08:12aTRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Signs Drilling Rig Services Contract
PU
05/11Trillion energy international sasb drilling program update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trillion Energy International : Signs Drilling Rig Services Contract

05/18/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Definitive Contract Secures Rig for SASB Drilling Program Slated for Q3 2022

May 18, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Trillion Energy International Inc. ("Trillion" or the "Company") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that its 100% subsidiary, Park Place Energy Turkey Limited has signed a definitive offshore drilling services contract with Romanian based GSP Offshore SRL ("GSP") to secure a jack-up rig for its 2022 - 2023 drilling program on its SASB natural gas field located offshore Turkey.

The contract provides a daily rig services rate of USD$95,000/day and a minimum of 100 days of drilling time, however, Trillion anticipates the total project time as 8-9 months. Trillion has made an advance payment of USD$1.0 Million and a mobilization cost of USD $0.8 million.

Mobilization of the Uranus jack-up rig is expected in late July 2022 from Romania arriving in August 2022 onsite, following the completion of its current operations in Romania.

Trillion intends to drill 5 wells from existing wellhead production platforms using the Uranus rig, which allows the Company to put the wells onto production as soon as they are completed. The first well may be spud August 2022 and each of the subsequent 4 new wells is expected to take approximately 40 days, plus completion time. In addition to drilling operations, the same rig will be utilized for re-entry and re-completion of two existing wells, which still have behind pipe reserves proved using PNN logs.

Arthur Halleran, CEO of the Company stated:

"The Company is excited to have secured one of the best and most suitable drill rigs located in the Black Sea area. The SASB drilling program will provide instant online natural gas reserves production during a time of historically high natural gas prices."

About the Company

Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com and our website.

Contact

Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211

Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585

e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com

Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Disclaimer

Trillion Energy International Inc. published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
08:32aTrillion energy international signs drilling rig services contract
GL
08:12aTRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Signs Drilling Rig Services Contract
PU
05/11Trillion energy international sasb drilling program update
GL
05/11Trillion Energy International Inc. Provides SASB Drilling Program Update
CI
05/02Trillion Energy International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
05/02TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ANNOUN : Trlef
AQ
04/29TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : to Accelerate Bulgaria Natural Gas Project Commencement
PU
04/29Trillion Energy Up 11% after Providing Update on Natural Gas Project in Bulgaria
MT
04/29Trillion Energy International Inc. Provides an Update on the 98,000-Acre Vranino 1-11 N..
CI
04/29Trillion energy to accelarate bulgaria natural gas project commencement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 73,9 M 73,9 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Trillion Energy International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,32
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Halleran Director
David Michael Thompson Director
Barry Wood Director
Kubilay Yildirim Director
Ozge Tutum Karalli Finance Director-Turkey
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.77.78%74
CONOCOPHILLIPS48.27%135 814
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.44%74 632
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.13%72 615
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY52.04%66 909
CNOOC LIMITED36.74%66 088