    TCFF   US89621V1035

TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

(TCFF)
Trillion Energy presenting at Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 8, 2021

12/07/2021 | 11:27am EST
Trillion invites individual and institutional investors to attend

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021 and invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend.

The Emerging Growth Conference is presenting the Company at 1PM EST (10am PST) on December 8, 2021 for 30 minutes. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to get the latest scoop and to interact with the Company’s CEO, Arthur Halleran in real time.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and to receive any updates released.

Mr. Arthur Halleran, CEO will present the Company and answer questions on an open the floor for investors. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Halleran will do his best to get through all of the questions in the allotted time.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The virtual EmergingGrowth.com conference is a trusted resource for institutions, investors and information seekers, well known for presenting undervalued companies and bringing them to the awareness of the investment community. The Emerging Growth Conference will showcase several companies every other week where CEO’s will present to a range of audiences and answer questions.     

For further information:

Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211
Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585
e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com

