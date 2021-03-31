Log in
Trillium Acquisition Corp. Announces Change in Management

03/31/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Trillium Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: TCK.P) ("Trillium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kelly Hanczyk as Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Effective as of March 31, 2021, Catherine Wilson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company and has resigned from the Company's board of directors. The Company thanks Catherine for her contributions and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

About Trillium

Trillium is a CPC within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Hanczyk
Telephone: 416-906-2379
E-mail: khanczyk@trilliumacquisition.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79099


© Newsfilecorp 2021
