  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGM   CA89623Q1028

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC.

(TGM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:58 2022-11-16 pm EST
0.2200 CAD   -6.38%
12:41pTrillium Gold Engages Swiss Resource Capital AG for Marketing and Consulting Services
GL
12:41pTrillium Gold Engages Swiss Resource Capital AG for Marketing and Consulting Services
GL
11/09St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to Spark Energy Minerals Inc.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trillium Gold Engages Swiss Resource Capital AG for Marketing and Consulting Services

11/16/2022 | 12:41pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM, OTCQX:TGLDF, FRA:0702) (“Trillium Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Swiss Resource Capital AG (“SRC”) to perform services for the Company, including investor relations activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and applicable securities laws, with a focus on the European investing public.

SRC based in Zurich, Switzerland, is a global network of experts who work closely with investment funds and asset managers to identify exceptional value investing opportunities in the mining sector.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with SRC, the Company has agreed to pay SRC a monthly fee of €2,500 over an initial six month period. Following this period, the agreement shall be renewed subject to mutual agreement by SRC and the Company. The Company has also granted SRC 50,000 stock options (the “Option Grant”), with each option exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Option Grant is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Russell Starr
Director, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Donna Yoshimatsu, VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations at dyoshimatsu@trilliumgold.com, (416) 722-2456, or info@trilliumgold.com.   

Visit our website at www.trilliumgold.com.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company recently closed acquisitions effectively extending its contiguous land position over more than 100 km of favourable structures on trend with Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project and Evolution Mining’s Red Lake Operation. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among others, include: impacts arising from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (Incl. environmental hazards, industrial accidents); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (Incl. the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
