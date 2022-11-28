Trillium Gold's Gold Centre Drilling Update Targeting Red Lake Mine Stratigraphy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM, OTCQX:TGLDF, FRA:0702) (“Trillium Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 2022 exploration and drilling activities at its Gold Centre project in Red Lake, Ontario.



The Gold Centre property encompasses 253 hectares and is located immediately adjacent to Evolution Mining’s Red Lake Operation (RLO) which to date has produced more than 25 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 15 grams per tonne. The property offers significant exposure to extensions of Red Lake Mine gold mineralization in the heart of this world-class gold mining jurisdiction.

Since January 2022, a total of 4,950 metres in five holes were drilled, including GC22-10 which contained eight wedges. Trillium’s 2021 drill program focused on the north end of the property, with eight drill holes targeting Red Lake Mine stratigraphy above 900 metres vertical depth. The winter-spring 2022 program completed the initial phase of drilling and progressed to testing deeper in the stratigraphy, targeting the modeled up-plunge projection of the deep mineralization at the RLO, at around 1,400 metres vertical depth.

Bill Paterson, Trillium’s Vice-President of Exploration summarized the program as follows: “The results to date have been positive with good evidence that correlates with the high-grade gold mineralization believed to be present on the property. From the start, our drilling program successfully identified the Balmer host rock at depth which is a key criteria to demonstrating continuity with the RLO. We believe there is reasonable potential to tap into the gold-bearing mine stratigraphy drilling to depths of 2,000 metres and beyond to intersect gold mineralization on strike from the operation.”

All the key components that are ubiquitous to the gold mineralization immediately to the west have been observed and the alteration is seen generally increasing westward over the property.

The Balmer assemblage rocks are typical of those observed at the Red Lake Mine, both in lithology and veining and are generally moderately to strongly foliated, veined moderate-heavily by quartz-calcite (±carbonate). Biotite alteration, intimately associated with gold mineralization at the Red Lake Mine, is more abundant towards the west side of the Gold Centre Property and is brown to reddish-brown in colour.

Figure 1: Plan showing drill holes GC21-01 through GC22-11 on the Gold Centre Property and the regional magnetics survey. Assays shown in g/t gold. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f85fbbb-f379-4178-9c58-b0f65919488a

All significant results > 0.5 g/t Au from all drilling are presented in the following table. A full listing of all significant results >0.1 g/t Au can be found on the website at www.trilliumgold.com.

Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) GC21-01 782 782.58 0.58 8.35 801 802.5 1.5 0.631 802.5 803.3 0.8 0.763 938.6 939.45 0.85 0.579 GC21-02 988.5 989.5 1 2.29 GC21-03 781.63 783.13 1.5 0.587 GC21-06 927.34 927.77 0.43 0.698 1241.85 1242.25 0.4 0.743 GC21-07 1233.5 1235 1.5 0.648 GC22-08 818.44 819.17 0.73 5.67 1319.25 1320 0.75 1.68 1320 1321 1 0.708

Gold Centre 2022 drill hole details are listed below - UTM zone 15, NAD83.

Hole Number Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth GC21-07 450913 5654762 365 1316 -70 305.3 GC22-08 450552 5654794 367 1442 -70.1 347.71 GC22-09 450913 5654828 369 191 -80 180 GC22-10 450915 5654829 369 950 -80 215 GC22-11 450605 5654443 365 1614 -80 215

Note: GC22-10 also had a further 597 metres of drilling in 8 wedged segments for total of 1,547 metres.

Gold Centre drilling was supervised by Richard Kowalski and Samuel Lewis, PGeo. The drilling was conducted by Rodren Drilling Ltd. of West St. Paul, Manitoba. Drill core was logged and sampled in a secure core facility.

Core samples were cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and half cores were sent for analysis to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Dryden, ON, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory. All samples were analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold were analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Any samples with results greater than one ounce per ton gold were also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Trillium Gold’s quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC) to monitor accuracy and precision. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

All drill interval lengths and widths referenced herein are measured downhole.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.

