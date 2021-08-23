Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRIL   CA89620X5064

TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC.

(TRIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX rises 0.68% to 20,477.26

08/23/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 20,477.26 

* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc , up 184.5%, MAG Silver Corp, up 8.3%, and New Gold Inc, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Boyd Group Services Inc, down 2.7%, WSP Global Inc, down 1.9%, and Waste Connections Inc, lower by 1.9%.

* On the TSX 162 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 189.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Enbridge Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.09 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector climbed 0.31 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5.47%, or $3.4, to $65.54 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 5.4%, or $3.52, to $68.7 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 17.5% for the year.

This summary was machine generated August 23 at 21:03. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
04:42pNasdaq Starts Week at Record Levels as Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Full ..
MT
04:41pTRILLIUM, ANALOG DEVICES RISE : General Motors, Lennar fall
AQ
04:33pWall St gains, Nasdaq notches record closing high on full vaccine approval
RE
04:29pHealth Care Up As FDA Vaccine Approval Gives Pfizer, BioNTech A Lift -- Healt..
DJ
04:00pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Nudging Higher in Late Afternoon Trade
MT
01:32pEquities Rise After FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 Vac..
MT
01:21pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Led Higher By Biotech Shares
MT
01:06pTop Midday Gainers
MT
12:59pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rise After FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer and BioN..
MT
12:22pToronto Stocks Rise; Trillium Therapeutics Soars on Pfizer Buyout
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -93,4 M -73,9 M -73,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 818 M 645 M 647 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 150 966x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,81 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Skvarka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James T. Parsons Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Uger Chief Scientific Officer
Kathleen Large Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Ingmar Bruns Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC.-58.30%637
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.34%90 826
BIONTECH SE327.72%84 214
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.29%68 959
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.44%55 341
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.13%50 809