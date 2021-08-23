TSX rises 0.68% to 20,477.26

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 20,477.26

* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc , up 184.5%, MAG Silver Corp, up 8.3%, and New Gold Inc, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Boyd Group Services Inc, down 2.7%, WSP Global Inc, down 1.9%, and Waste Connections Inc, lower by 1.9%.

* On the TSX 162 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 189.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Enbridge Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.09 points, or 3.6%, while the financials sector climbed 0.31 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5.47%, or $3.4, to $65.54 a barrel. Brent crude rose 5.4%, or $3.52, to $68.7 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 17.5% for the year.

This summary was machine generated August 23 at 21:03.