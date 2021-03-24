Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Trilogy International Partners Inc.    TRL   CA89621T1084

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.

(TRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trilogy International Partners : New Zealand's 2degrees mulls listing in Australia, New Zealand

03/24/2021 | 06:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based telecom company 2degrees said on Thursday it was exploring a potential listing on the New Zealand and Australia stock exchanges in the second half of 2021 or early next year.

The company, which started providing mobile and broadband services in New Zealand in 2009, cited the strength in global equity markets, attractive telecom valuations and a firmer local dollar as the reasons for its move.

"This compelling macro backdrop, combined with the resilience, scale and growth of the 2degrees business, suggests now is an opportune time for the shareholders of 2degrees to explore a partial listing of the business," Chairman Brad Horwitz said.

Majority owned by Canada's Trilogy International Partners , 2degrees has more than 1.6 million subscribers throughout New Zealand.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
06:34pTRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : New Zealand's 2degrees mulls listing in Austra..
RE
05:39pTRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : New Zealand Subsidiary of Trilogy Internationa..
PU
05:39pTRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Resu..
PU
01/12TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Result..
PU
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Reports third quarter 2020 results
AQ
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Launches Solicitation for Consent to Issue US$..
AQ
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC  : . Sets Date to Report Third Quarter 2020 R..
AQ
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Reports secondquarter 2020 results
AQ
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC  : . Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2020 ..
AQ
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC  : . Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2020 R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 603 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 82,2 M 65,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 726
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,88 $
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,25%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley Jay Horwitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Alan Mickels Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Stanton Chairman
Nadir H. Mohamed Lead Independent Director
Mark W. Kroloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.0.00%66
AT&T INC.4.31%213 654
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.15.91%167 461
T-MOBILE US-7.76%156 133
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.87%137 234
KDDI CORPORATION12.52%73 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ