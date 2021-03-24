Trilogy International Partners : New Zealand's 2degrees mulls listing in Australia, New Zealand

March 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based telecom company 2degrees said on Thursday it was exploring a potential listing on the New Zealand and Australia stock exchanges in the second half of 2021 or early next year.

The company, which started providing mobile and broadband services in New Zealand in 2009, cited the strength in global equity markets, attractive telecom valuations and a firmer local dollar as the reasons for its move.

"This compelling macro backdrop, combined with the resilience, scale and growth of the 2degrees business, suggests now is an opportune time for the shareholders of 2degrees to explore a partial listing of the business," Chairman Brad Horwitz said.

Majority owned by Canada's Trilogy International Partners , 2degrees has more than 1.6 million subscribers throughout New Zealand.

