Trilogy International Partners : New Zealand's 2degrees mulls listing in Australia, New Zealand

March 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based telecom company
2degrees said on Thursday it was exploring a potential listing
on the New Zealand and Australia stock exchanges in the second
half of 2021 or early next year.
The company, which started providing mobile and broadband
services in New Zealand in 2009, cited the strength in global
equity markets, attractive telecom valuations and a firmer local
dollar as the reasons for its move.
"This compelling macro backdrop, combined with the
resilience, scale and growth of the 2degrees business, suggests
now is an opportune time for the shareholders of 2degrees to
explore a partial listing of the business," Chairman Brad
Horwitz said.
Majority owned by Canada's Trilogy International Partners
, 2degrees has more than 1.6 million subscribers
throughout New Zealand.
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese and Aditya Soni)