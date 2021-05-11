Trilogy International Partners : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
05/11/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Continued growth in New Zealand Service revenues during the first quarter, which increased by 21%, over the same period last year, inclusive of a 13% foreign currency benefit.
Expansion of New Zealand postpaid mobile base driven by B2B; B2B mobile customersincreased by 20% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
New Zealand Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.2 million, or 15%, over the first quarter of last year on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of the new revenue standard, a year-over-year headwind of 2%, and a foreign currency exchange benefit of 13%. New Zealand Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as reported, increased by $6.8 million, or 26%, over the first quarter of last year.
Bolivian customer acquisition and revenues continue to be under pressure; however, effective cost management resulted in sequential growth of Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
Trilogy announced exchange offer and consent solicitation which is expected to extend debt maturity dates to May 2023.
