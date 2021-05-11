Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Trilogy International Partners Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRL   CA89621T1084

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.

(TRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trilogy International Partners : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

05/11/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Continued growth in New Zealand Service revenues during the first quarter, which increased by 21%, over the same period last year, inclusive of a 13% foreign currency benefit.
  • Expansion of New Zealand postpaid mobile base driven by B2B; B2B mobile customersincreased by 20% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
  • New Zealand Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.2 million, or 15%, over the first quarter of last year on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of the new revenue standard, a year-over-year headwind of 2%, and a foreign currency exchange benefit of 13%. New Zealand Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as reported, increased by $6.8 million, or 26%, over the first quarter of last year.
  • Bolivian customer acquisition and revenues continue to be under pressure; however, effective cost management resulted in sequential growth of Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Trilogy announced exchange offer and consent solicitation which is expected to extend debt maturity dates to May 2023.

Disclaimer

Trilogy International Partners Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
05:36pTRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
05/07TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitat..
PU
04/13TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Sets Date to Report First Quarter of 2021 Resu..
PU
03/30TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : 2021 Scotiabank TMT Conference
PU
03/25UPDATE ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Trilogy Int'l Partners Up 2.8%; Vista Gold Corp. Up ..
MT
03/25MT NEWSWIRES STOCK TO WATCH : Trilogy Int'l Partners; Vista Gold Corp.
MT
03/24TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : New Zealand's 2degrees mulls listing in Austra..
RE
03/24TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : New Zealand Subsidiary of Trilogy Internationa..
PU
03/24TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Resu..
PU
01/12TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Result..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 694 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,4 M 79,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,02 $
Last Close Price 1,36 $
Spread / Highest target 97,9%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley Jay Horwitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Alan Mickels Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Stanton Chairman
Nadir H. Mohamed Lead Independent Director
Mark W. Kroloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.15.38%80
AT&T INC.13.46%232 978
T-MOBILE US0.71%169 336
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.10%162 593
KDDI CORPORATION10.21%71 981
VODAFONE GROUP PLC17.76%56 473