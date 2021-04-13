Trilogy International Partners : Sets Date to Report First Quarter of 2021 Results

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, announced today that it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the markets close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the next day, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Dial-in and online information for the conference call follows below.

Call Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Call Time: 10:30 a.m. (PT)

North America Toll Free: 1-888-506-0062

International: +1-973-528-0011

Entry Code: 708411

Online info (audio only):

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2180/40830

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. (PT) the day of the live call. Replay dial-in access is as follows:

North America Toll Free: 1-877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay Access Code: 40830

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL) is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC, a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

CONTACT:

Trilogy International Partners Inc.

Ann Saxton

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

+1 (425) 458-5900

