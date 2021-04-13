Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Trilogy International Partners Inc.    TRL   CA89621T1084

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.

(TRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trilogy International Partners : Sets Date to Report First Quarter of 2021 Results

04/13/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, announced today that it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the markets close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the next day, May 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Dial-in and online information for the conference call follows below.

Call Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Call Time: 10:30 a.m. (PT)

North America Toll Free: 1-888-506-0062
International: +1-973-528-0011
Entry Code: 708411

Online info (audio only):
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2180/40830

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. (PT) the day of the live call. Replay dial-in access is as follows:

North America Toll Free: 1-877-481-4010
International: +1-919-882-2331
Replay Access Code: 40830

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL) is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC, a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

CONTACT:
Trilogy International Partners Inc.
Ann Saxton
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
+1 (425) 458-5900

SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640075/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Sets-Date-to-Report-First-Quarter-of-2021-Results

Disclaimer

Trilogy International Partners Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
05:23pTRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Sets Date to Report First Quarter of 2021 Resu..
PU
03/30TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : 2021 Scotiabank TMT Conference
PU
03/25UPDATE ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Trilogy Int'l Partners Up 2.8%; Vista Gold Corp. Up ..
MT
03/25MT NEWSWIRES STOCK TO WATCH : Trilogy Int'l Partners; Vista Gold Corp.
MT
03/24TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : New Zealand's 2degrees mulls listing in Austra..
RE
03/24TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : New Zealand Subsidiary of Trilogy Internationa..
PU
03/24TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Resu..
PU
01/12TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Result..
PU
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Reports third quarter 2020 results
AQ
2020TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS  : Launches Solicitation for Consent to Issue US$..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 694 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85,3 M 85,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,02 $
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,58%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley Jay Horwitz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Alan Mickels Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Stanton Chairman
Nadir H. Mohamed Lead Independent Director
Mark W. Kroloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC.28.67%85
AT&T INC.4.17%214 439
T-MOBILE US, INC.-3.03%162 509
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.25.47%159 138
KDDI CORPORATION12.88%72 185
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.48%52 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ