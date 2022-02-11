Trilogy Metals : Letter from the CEO of Trilogy Metals

Without Ambler Metals' incredible, hard-working, and loyal employees, the 2021 field program would not have been successful.

2021 was another pivotal year for the Company as it marked the resumption of in-the-field activities at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP"), including significant advancements at the Arctic Project - part of the UKMP. Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the suspension of the 2020 field program, the team at Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals") - our 50/50 joint venture company with South32 Ltd. ("South32") - was able to complete the 2021 program in a safe and effective manner.

Without Ambler Metals' incredible, hard-working, and loyal employees, the 2021 field program would not have been successful. During the 2021 program, Ambler Metals employed on average approximately

70 people at site, of which approximately 50% were Alaskan Natives. Ambler Metals' Alaska Native employees are the backbone of the company, and their experiences, knowledge and culture are what drives our accomplishments.

I also want to acknowledge the Ambler Metals management team, led by Ramzi Fawaz, Kevin Torpy and Rebecca Donald, for their exceptional job in keeping everyone safe through the implementation and management of our Covid-19 safety program. During the summer field season, over 1,000 Covid-19 tests were administered for site travel,

of which only one positive case was identified at camp on the very last day of the season. The Ambler Metals team is committed to the safety and well-being of its employees and will continue implementing rigorous safety protocols.