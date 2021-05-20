Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Trilogy Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMQ   CA89621C1059

TRILOGY METALS INC.

(TMQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trilogy Metals : News Release Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Form 8-K)

05/20/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 20, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX, NYSE American: TMQ) ('Trilogy Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ('Meeting') held in Vancouver yesterday. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 119,434,309 or 82.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3 and 4, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes
For 		%
For 		Votes
Withheld 		%
Withheld

Tony Giardini

84,136,295 99.85 123,899 0.15

James Gowans

84,103,545 99.81 156,649 0.19

William Hayden

84,136,696 99.85 123,498 0.15

William Hensley

84,124,876 99.84 135,318 0.16

Gregory Lang

84,066,771 99.77 193,424 0.23

Kalidas Madhavpeddi

84,082,252 99.79 177,943 0.21

Janice Stairs

84,084,677 99.79 175,518 0.21

Diana Walters

84,090,011 99.80 170,183 0.20

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

118,604,542 99.31 829,716 0.69

Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Equity Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

69,999,361 83.08 14,080,940 16.71 179,892 0.21
Trust | Respect | Integrity

Proposal 4: Approval of Ambler Metals Equity Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

70,109,196 83.21 14,012,614 16.63 138,412 0.16

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ('SEDAR') and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ('EDGAR').

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ('UKMP' in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. Our vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

Company Contacts

Elaine Sanders

Patrick Donnelly

Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Vice President Corporate Communications
& Development

604-638-8088 or 1-855-638-8088

# # #

Trust | Respect | Integrity

Disclaimer

Trilogy Metals Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRILOGY METALS INC.
05:29pTRILOGY METALS  : News Release Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors an..
PU
05:28pTRILOGY METALS INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regu..
AQ
04:31pTRILOGY METALS  : Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 20..
AQ
05/17TRILOGY METALS  : Dual-Listed Trilogy Metals Details 2021 Exploration Program at..
MT
05/17TRILOGY METALS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/17TRILOGY METALS  : Provides Details on the 2021 Field Exploration Season
AQ
05/12TRILOGY METALS  : MAY 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
05/10TRILOGY METALS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/30TRILOGY METALS  : Dual-Listed Trilogy Metals Amends Ambler Metals Equity Plan Ah..
MT
04/30TRILOGY METALS BRIEF : Amends Ambler Metals Equity Plan in Advance of the Annual..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -110x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 463 M 384 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 2 276 978x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart TRILOGY METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Trilogy Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRILOGY METALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,26 $
Last Close Price 3,31 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony Serafino Giardini President, CEO & Executive Director
Elaine M. Sanders Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Janice A. Stairs Chairman
Gregory A. Lang Independent Director
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRILOGY METALS INC.30.31%383
BHP GROUP19.07%175 298
RIO TINTO PLC10.40%142 212
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.09%55 316
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.71%38 493
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.70%19 031