Trilogy Metals : News Release Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Form 8-K)

News Release

Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 20, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX, NYSE American: TMQ) ('Trilogy Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ('Meeting') held in Vancouver yesterday. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 119,434,309 or 82.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3 and 4, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee Votes

For %

For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Tony Giardini 84,136,295 99.85 123,899 0.15 James Gowans 84,103,545 99.81 156,649 0.19 William Hayden 84,136,696 99.85 123,498 0.15 William Hensley 84,124,876 99.84 135,318 0.16 Gregory Lang 84,066,771 99.77 193,424 0.23 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 84,082,252 99.79 177,943 0.21 Janice Stairs 84,084,677 99.79 175,518 0.21 Diana Walters 84,090,011 99.80 170,183 0.20

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 118,604,542 99.31 829,716 0.69

Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Equity Plan

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Votes

Abstaining % Votes

Abstaining 69,999,361 83.08 14,080,940 16.71 179,892 0.21