  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TriMas Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TRS   US8962152091

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:39 2022-08-02 am EDT
29.42 USD   -1.74%
10:03aTriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Performance Recognition From Boeing
BU
07/28TRIMAS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/28TriMas Q2 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Revenue Increases; Reiterates 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Performance Recognition From Boeing

08/02/2022 | 10:03am EDT
TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas Aerospace’s Allfast Fastening Systems business has received a 2021 Supply Chain Performance Achievement Certificate from The Boeing Company for the tenth consecutive year. Boeing issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance each year. Allfast Fastening Systems maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period from January to December 2021.

“This recognition acknowledges our commitment to our customers to consistently provide superior quality, on-time delivery, flexibility and outstanding service,” said John Schaefer, President of TriMas Aerospace. “Our Allfast team tirelessly focuses on operational excellence and customer satisfaction, and we’re grateful for their hard work and dedication. We thank Boeing for this recognition and look forward to continuing to partner on innovative fastener solutions.”

TriMas Aerospace designs, engineers and manufactures engineered ducts and fasteners for the global commercial and military aerospace industry under the following leading brands: RSA Engineered Products, Monogram Aerospace Fasteners™, Allfast Fastening Systems®, Mac Fasteners™, TFI Aerospace and Martinic Engineering™.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any "forward-looking" statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, contained herein, including those relating to TriMas’ business, financial condition or future results, involve risks and uncertainties with respect to, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of the ongoing coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our operations, customers and suppliers, as well as related actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response, each of which is uncertain, rapidly changing and difficult to predict; general economic and currency conditions; inflationary pressures on our supply chain, including raw material and energy costs, and customers; interest rate volatility; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including goodwill or other intangible asset impairment charges; competitive factors; future trends; our ability to realize our business strategies; our ability to identify attractive acquisition candidates, successfully integrate acquired operations or realize the intended benefits of such acquisitions; information technology and other cyber-related risks; the performance of our subcontractors and suppliers; supply constraints, including the availability and cost of raw materials; market demand; intellectual property factors; litigation; government and regulatory actions, including, without limitation, climate change legislation and other environmental regulations, as well as the impact of tariffs, quotas and surcharges; our leverage; liabilities imposed by our debt instruments; labor disputes and shortages; changes to fiscal and tax policies; contingent liabilities relating to acquisition activities; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events, including natural disasters and public health crises; the amount and timing of future dividends and/or share repurchases, which remain subject to Board approval and depend on market and other conditions; our future prospects; and other risks that are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The risks described are not the only risks facing our Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deemed to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial position and results of operations or cash flows. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 938 M - -
Net income 2022 76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 258 M 1 258 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends TRIMAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,94
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Mell Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Nick L. Stanage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-19.08%1 258
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.03%53 797
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.69%36 881
FANUC CORPORATION-5.17%33 578
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.55%22 911
SANDVIK AB-28.15%22 545