    TRS   US8962152091

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
01/25 04:00:00 pm
34.39 USD   -0.95%
TriMas : Announces Refreshed Company Logo
PU
2021TriMas Completes Acquisition of Omega Plastics
MT
2021TriMas Closes on Acquisition of Omega
BU
TriMas : Announces Refreshed Company Logo

01/25/2022 | 05:21pm EST
TriMas Announces Refreshed Company Logo
Published: January 25, 2022

Effective January 1, 2022, TriMas has refreshed its corporate logo.

The simplistic, refreshed TriMas logo uses a bold blue color to convey a sense of leadership and trust, while also reinforcing TriMas' commitment to sustainability by using additional shades of blue inspired by natural elements such as the ocean and sky.

The formation of TriMas dates back more than three decades to an acquisition campaign that began in 1986 facilitated by Masco Corporation and MascoTech. The elements of the new TriMas logo also represent this history, as the name "TriMas" stems from the fact that TriMas was considered the third, or "Tri", Masco: Masco, MascoTech and TriMas. We have therefore divided the letter "i" into three equal parts representing this history. The three rectangles that form the letter "i" also symbolize our commitment to our people, our environment and our customers.

About TriMas
TriMas, through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups, manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 12 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

Disclaimer

TriMas Corporation published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 22:20:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIMAS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 857 M - -
Net income 2021 70,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 488 M 1 488 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,72 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Mell Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Nick L. Stanage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-6.16%1 488
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.10%68 154
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.24%40 376
FANUC CORPORATION-5.09%38 975
SANDVIK AB-6.45%31 863
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.08%31 340