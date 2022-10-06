Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TriMas Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRS   US8962152091

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:28 2022-10-06 am EDT
26.99 USD   -0.18%
10:04aTriMas Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
BU
09/12Insider Buy: Trimas
MT
08/03TRIMAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TriMas Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date

10/06/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of third quarter 2022 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (888) 254-3590 (Confirmation Code 3906527) and ask to be connected to the TriMas third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com, under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning October 27 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time through November 3 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial: (888) 203-1112 (Replay Passcode 3906527) or visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About TriMas

TriMas designs and manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRIMAS CORPORATION
10:04aTriMas Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Date
BU
09/12Insider Buy: Trimas
MT
08/03TRIMAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Performance Recognition From Boeing
BU
07/28TRIMAS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/28Tranche Update on TriMas Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 10, 20..
CI
07/28TriMas Q2 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Revenue Increases; Reiterates 2022 Adjusted EPS Gu..
MT
07/28Transcript : TriMas Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Trimas : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
07/28TriMas Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 938 M - -
Net income 2022 76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 136 M 1 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TRIMAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TriMas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Mell Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Nick L. Stanage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-26.92%1 136
AMCOR PLC-7.66%16 427
BALL CORPORATION-47.48%16 011
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-20.65%13 964
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-23.21%10 183
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-1.22%8 714