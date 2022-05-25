Log in
    TRS   US8962152091

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
05/25 10:40:03 am EDT
27.79 USD   +0.52%
10:04aTriMas Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
BU
05/11TRIMAS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04TRIMAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
TriMas Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

05/25/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Includes the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference and the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas management plans to participate in the following investor conferences:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
Date: Thursday, June 2nd
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Participants: Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer, Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging President, and Sherry Lauderback, Vice President Investor Relations

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Thursday, June 9th
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Participants: Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Mell, Chief Financial Officer, John Schaefer, TriMas Aerospace President, and Sherry Lauderback, Vice President Investor Relations
Presentation: 2:00 p.m. CT
Webcast: Links to the live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trimascorp.com or at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair66/trs/1806246.

Investors are encouraged to contact their KeyBanc Capital Markets and William Blair representatives for more information on the conferences or to schedule a meeting.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRIMAS CORPORATION
04/28TRIMAS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
04/28Tranche Update on TriMas Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 10, 20..
CI
04/28TRIMAS : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04/28TriMas Logs Higher Q1 Results, Reiterates 2022 Outlook, Maintains Quarterly Dividend
MT
04/28TriMas Corporation Reaffirms Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
04/28TriMas Seeks Acquisitions
CI
04/28TRANSCRIPT : TriMas Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 938 M - -
Net income 2022 79,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 180 M 1 180 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Mell Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Nick L. Stanage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-26.30%1 180
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.80%50 216
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.62%33 642
FANUC CORPORATION-14.23%31 699
SANDVIK AB-24.68%24 390
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.18%22 063