Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TriMas Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRS   US8962152091

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30 2022-12-07 pm EST
28.33 USD   +0.05%
02:12pTrimas : Packaging Facility Achieves FSSC 22000, A Leading Food Safety Production Certification
PU
12/05Trimas 2022 kaizen challenge winners reflect ongoing commitment to continuous improvement
AQ
12/02TriMas' 2022 Kaizen Challenge Winners Reflect Ongoing Commitment to Continuous Improvement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TriMas : Packaging Facility Achieves FSSC 22000, A Leading Food Safety Production Certification

12/07/2022 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download Press Release

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Michigan, December 7, 2022 - TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that its TriMas Packaging facility located in Hamilton, Indiana, has successfully been certified as meeting the requirements of Food Safety Certification FSSC 22000, an important criteria for current and prospective food and beverage customers. The FSSC 22000 certification is considered the highest level of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) certification in food safety quality management systems.

"We are very proud of all of those involved whom enabled the achievement of this important certification for our Hamilton, Indiana production location," stated Fabio Salik, President, TriMas Packaging. "Attaining this industry-wide recognized standard reaffirms TriMas Packaging's commitment to accelerating growth in the food and beverage end market, continuously improving our manufacturing processes and, importantly, enabling the transfer of demonstrated production technology used to support our customers in Europe now into the U.S. market."

The Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000) for food safety and quality management, awarded by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, augments TriMas Packaging's Hamilton facility's existing certification to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. FSSC 22000 is an internationally recognized standard for food safety certification applicable to organizations in the food chain, regardless of size and complexity, and reflects the industry's best practices.

TriMas Packaging serves its global customers with its market-leading brands, consisting primarily of Rieke®, Affaba & Ferrari™, Taplast™, Rapak® and Plastic Srl. TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of markets including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. TriMas has also recently added capabilities and products for applications in the Life Sciences end market, including prototype production molds and custom, medical-related components such as consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components, with the acquisitions of the Intertech and Omega brands. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas
TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

CONTACT:
Sherry Lauderback
VP, Investor Relations & Communications
(248) 631-5506
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TriMas Corporation published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 19:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRIMAS CORPORATION
02:12pTrimas : Packaging Facility Achieves FSSC 22000, A Leading Food Safety Production Certific..
PU
12/05Trimas 2022 kaizen challenge winners reflect ongoing commitment to continuous improveme..
AQ
12/02TriMas' 2022 Kaizen Challenge Winners Reflect Ongoing Commitment to Continuous Improvem..
BU
11/29TriMas to Seek M&A
CI
11/29Transcript : TriMas Corporation Presents at Bank of America Securities Levera..
CI
11/28TriMas to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
11/02TRIMAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/31Insider Buy: Trimas
MT
10/31Insider Buy: Trimas
MT
10/31North American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRIMAS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 892 M - -
Net income 2022 73,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 188 M 1 188 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TRIMAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TriMas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIMAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,31
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Mell Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Nick L. Stanage Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRIMAS CORPORATION-23.49%1 188
AMCOR PLC1.17%17 778
BALL CORPORATION-43.08%17 203
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-11.64%15 463
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-25.61%9 765
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-7.80%8 118