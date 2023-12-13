Official TRIMAS CORPORATION press release

Leveraging Expertise and Innovation of Tethered Caps to Drive Success

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that its TriMas Packaging group continues to remain at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing new packaging solutions that address customer challenges and improve overall consumer experiences. Through close collaboration with customers and the development of new innovative tethered cap designs, TriMas Packaging continues to win new business awards from both existing and new customers globally.

TriMas Packaging group’s Affaba & Ferrari™ business continues to actively collaborate with customers in the food and beverage end market in Europe, adding new and innovative solutions to its expanded portfolio of tethered caps, which are a sustainable enhancement to traditional closure designs. The latest addition to its lineup of tethered caps includes a 38mm sports drink tethered cap designed for Coca-Cola, a leading, multinational beverage manufacturer, set to launch and ramp up in mid-2024. Affaba & Ferrari’s new tethered closure is designed to remain attached to the bottle, preventing unintended environmental waste and increasing the ease of recyclability, while providing consumers with a positive consumption experience. The cap features a wide opening angle for easy access to the beverage and convenient on-the-go drinking.

Additionally, Affaba & Ferrari secured a new application win with Granarolo, a leading Italy-based dairy supplier, with the release of its lightweight tethered cap designed specifically for milk-based products, including high-temperature pasteurized milk. The 38mm tethered closure features a lightweight design made with significantly less polymer while offering a wide opening angle for convenient access to the product.

“Innovative packaging design is key to growing TriMas by helping our customers meet their sustainability goals, addressing ever-evolving regulatory and market demands and delivering practical and functional solutions,” commented Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a leading manufacturer of closure and dispensing solutions within the food and beverage sector, our TriMas Packaging group recognizes this responsibility and remains committed to leveraging our expertise and innovation to drive positive change and actively contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The European Union’s Single-Use Plastics Directive (EU Directive 2019/204) requires all single-use beverage containers up to three liters in size to have closures that remain attached to the container by July 2024. Addressing this regulatory directive, Affaba & Ferrari offers a wide range of tethered closure solutions manufactured in an aseptic environment and tailored to meet the specific requirements of individual products and brands.

About TriMas Packaging

TriMas Packaging serves its global customers with its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke®, Affaba & Ferrari™, Rapak®, Taplast™, Plastic Srl and Aarts Packaging. TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of end markets including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. With approximately 2,200 dedicated employees and 29 locations worldwide, TriMas Packaging’s innovative solutions and services are designed to enhance customers’ ability to dispense, transport and store their products safely and securely in an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231213137349/en/