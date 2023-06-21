TriMas Releases Third Annual Sustainability Report

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced it has released its annual Sustainability Report, demonstrating the Company's commitment to transparency by providing a comprehensive overview of its sustainability progress achieved during 2022.

TriMas’ Sustainability Report demonstrates the Company's dedication to responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and details the wide range of sustainability initiatives initiated across its global operations. As illustrated in the report, TriMas is actively committed to enhancing its sustainability strategy across its four focused areas of corporate governance and ethics, people, the environment and products. The Company is also committed to sharing best practices and employing continuous improvement initiatives across its businesses.

“We are pleased to share our third annual TriMas Sustainability Report, demonstrating the successes of our ESG activities during the past year,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “The report highlights our continued efforts in a number of areas, including a robust Supplier Code of Conduct, an enhanced Environment, Health and Safety Policy, a push for a more collaborative and inclusive workplace, and the continued introduction of innovative, sustainable product solutions that minimize energy consumption, reduce waste and enhance recyclability. The report also features a comprehensive set of our environmental metrics, including our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

“During the year, TriMas also become a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reinforcing our lasting commitment to responsible and sustainable ESG practices. We believe our commitment is integral to creating long-term value for our customers, employees and investors, while contributing to a better global community. We are proud of our accomplishments and are dedicated to building a more sustainable future,” Amato concluded.

The TriMas Sustainability Report may be accessed digitally on the TriMas website under the Sustainability section, or by the following link: https://www.trimascorp.com/images/Sustainability-Report2022.pdf .

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

