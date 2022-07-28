TriMas Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
TriMas Highlights
Increased second quarter 2022 net sales by 8.5%, led by sales growth in TriMas' Specialty Products group of 20.5%
Increased second quarter 2022 operating profit by 16.8% to $29.9 million and adjusted operating profit(1) by 7.2% to $32.1 million
Reported second quarter diluted EPS of $0.47 and an adjusted diluted EPS(2) of $0.60
Repurchased 927,987 shares of outstanding common stock, reducing net shares outstanding by approximately 1.8% during the first half of 2022
Reaffirmed full year 2022 sales, adjusted diluted EPS(2) and Free Cash Flow(3) outlook
Second Quarter 2022
TriMas reported second quarter 2022 net sales of $237.7 million, an increase of 8.5% compared to $219.0 million in second quarter 2021, primarily as a result of increased demand in TriMas' Specialty Products group and acquisition-related sales, partially offset by the impact of unfavorable currency exchange. The Company reported operating profit of $29.9 million in second quarter 2022, an increase of 16.8% compared to $25.6 million in second quarter 2021. Adjusting for Special Items(1) primarily related to realignment and acquisition-related diligence and transaction costs, second quarter 2022 adjusted operating profit was $32.1 million, an increase of 7.2% compared to $30.0 million in the prior year period, as the earnings on incremental sales more than offset the less favorable product sales mix, continuing inflationary pressure on input costs, including energy, freight and certain commodity costs, production inefficiencies from prolonged pandemic-related labor challenges and supply chain constraints.
The Company reported second quarter 2022 net income of $19.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in second quarter 2021. Adjusting for Special Items(1), second quarter 2022 adjusted net income(2) was $21.8 million, a decrease compared to $22.7 million in second quarter 2021, as while the Company generated higher year-over-year adjusted operating profit, the tax rate in second quarter 2021 was lower due to tax planning initiatives. As a result, second quarter 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) was $0.60, as compared to $0.62 in the prior year period.
"During the second quarter, our team delivered sales growth of 8.5% and adjusted diluted EPS(2) of $0.60, in line with our expectations," said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. "Like many companies, TriMas was not immune to the impacts of production labor availability, supply challenges and inflationary effects, as well as an extremely dynamic demand environment. We continue to leverage the TriMas Business Model, remaining flexible and adjusting our capacity in our operations when demand for various product lines differs from our planning models.
"In addition, our operational and treasury actions have enabled TriMas to navigate well through this unprecedented market period, while continuing to gain traction against our long-range objectives. We continue to deploy capital in a balanced manner, as we invest in organic growth initiatives, pursue strategic bolt-on acquisitions and return capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. We remain confident that TriMas’ diversified end market model, strong balance sheet and multiple levers for growth will provide long-term benefits to our shareholders," Amato concluded.
Financial Position
During second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased 645,984 shares of its outstanding common stock for $18.8 million, bringing the Company's total share repurchases for the first half of 2022 to 927,987 shares, or a net reduction of approximately 1.8% of outstanding shares. As of June 30, 2022, $114.7 million remained available under the Company's repurchase authorization. During second quarter 2022, TriMas also paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of TriMas Corporation stock on May 12, 2022.
TriMas ended second quarter 2022 with $348.1 million of unrestricted cash and aggregate availability under its revolving credit facility, $49.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand and a leverage ratio of 2.0x as defined in the Company's credit agreement. TriMas reported total debt of $394.3 million and Net Debt(4) of $345.2 million as of June 30, 2022.
The Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $22.0 million for second quarter 2022, compared to $26.9 million in second quarter 2021. As a result, the Company reported Free Cash Flow(3) of $15.5 million for second quarter 2022 compared to $20.6 million in second quarter 2021, primarily due to proactive procurement actions. The Company continues to target 2022 Free Cash Flow(3) to be greater than 100% of net income. Please see Appendix I for further details.
Second Quarter Segment Results
TriMas' Packaging segment represents approximately 61% of TriMas June 30, 2022 LTM sales. Net sales for the second quarter increased 6.2%, including 3.4% of unfavorable currency exchange pressure, compared to the year ago period, as sales from our recent acquisitions and higher demand for closure products were partially offset by lower sales of dispenser-related product lines. During second quarter 2021, dispenser-related product line sales in beauty and personal care end markets benefited from strong customer demand believed to be related to the pandemic. Second quarter operating profit was relatively flat, while the related margin percentage decreased, as the impact of increased sales was moderated by higher energy costs, primarily in Europe, and other inflationary input costs.
TriMas' Aerospace segment represents approximately 21% of TriMas June 30, 2022 LTM sales. Net sales for the second quarter increased 6.4% compared to the year ago period, as the impact of increased aerospace production demand and acquisition-related sales more than offset the expected decline in special stocking orders, which were predominantly fulfilled in 2021. Second quarter operating profit and the related margin increased, as the fixed cost leverage on higher sales levels more than offset the impact of the 2021 high margin special stocking sales.
TriMas' Specialty Products segment represents approximately 18% of TriMas June 30, 2022 LTM sales. Second quarter net sales increased 20.5% compared to the year ago period, primarily due to higher demand for steel cylinders used in construction and HVAC applications, as well as increased sales of engines, compressors and replacement parts for stationary power generation units and applications for natural gas and crude oil extraction related to the higher oil-field activity in North America. Second quarter operating profit increased, while the related margin percentage decreased, as earnings generated on higher sales were partially offset by an increase in material costs.
Outlook
The Company reaffirms its full year 2022 outlook originally provided on March 1, 2022. The Company expects to generate full year 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) in the range of $2.25 to $2.35, based on consolidated sales growth of 8% to 11% compared to 2021. In addition, the Company is targeting 2022 Free Cash Flow(3) to be greater than 100% of net income.
The above outlook includes the impact of all announced acquisitions, but excludes any additional future direct or indirect impacts that may result from additional supply or labor disruptions related to the COVID pandemic or other factors, and the geopolitical risks related to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. All of the above amounts considered as 2022 guidance are after adjusting for any current or future amounts that may be considered Special Items, and in the case of adjusted diluted earnings per share, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense for deals that have not yet been consummated. The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of these Special Items makes a detailed reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable.(1)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this release, certain non-GAAP financial measures are used. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in Appendix I at the end of this release.
Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided only for the expected impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets for completed acquisitions, as the Company is unable to provide estimates of future Special Items(1) or amortization from future acquisitions without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the financial impact of such items impacting comparability and the periods in which such items may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Appendix I details certain costs, expenses and other amounts or charges, collectively described as "Special Items," that are included in the determination of net income, earnings per share and/or cash flows from operating activities under GAAP, but that management believes should be separately considered when evaluating the quality of the Company’s core operating results, given they may not reflect the ongoing activities of the business.
(2)
The Company defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income (per GAAP), plus or minus the after-tax impact of Special Items(2), plus the after-tax impact of non-cash acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. While the acquisition-related intangible assets aid in the Company’s revenue generation, the Company adjusts for the non-cash amortization expense because the Company believes it (i) enhances management’s and investors’ ability to analyze underlying business performance, (ii) facilitates comparisons of financial results over multiple periods, and (iii) provides more relevant comparisons of financial results with the results of other companies as the amortization expense associated with these assets may fluctuate significantly from period to period based on the timing, size, nature, and number of acquisitions.
(3)
The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Provided by/Used for Operating Activities, excluding the cash impact of Special Items, less Capital Expenditures. Please see Appendix I for additional details.
(4)
The Company defines Net Debt as Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents. Please see Appendix I for additional details.
About TriMas
TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.
TriMas Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
49,090
$
140,740
Receivables, net
155,140
125,630
Inventories
164,040
152,450
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,000
12,950
Total current assets
385,270
431,770
Property and equipment, net
275,670
265,630
Operating lease right-of-use assets
50,500
50,650
Goodwill
339,210
315,490
Other intangibles, net
197,100
196,730
Deferred income taxes
8,990
9,740
Other assets
46,020
33,630
Total assets
$
1,302,760
$
1,303,640
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
96,870
$
87,800
Accrued liabilities
50,490
58,980
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
8,230
8,120
Total current liabilities
155,590
154,900
Long-term debt, net
394,270
393,820
Operating lease liabilities
44,110
43,780
Deferred income taxes
25,750
21,260
Other long-term liabilities
52,260
59,030
Total liabilities
671,980
672,790
Total shareholders' equity
630,780
630,850
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,302,760
$
1,303,640
TriMas Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
237,680
$
218,990
$
461,990
$
425,720
Cost of sales
(177,000
)
(160,960
)
(347,600
)
(316,360
)
Gross profit
60,680
58,030
114,390
109,360
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(30,810
)
(32,460
)
(62,590
)
(62,680
)
Operating profit
29,870
25,570
51,800
46,680
Other expense, net:
Interest expense
(3,500
)
(4,120
)
(6,910
)
(7,670
)
Debt financing and related expenses
—
(10,320
)
—
(10,520
)
Other income (expense), net
270
670
(10
)
(260
)
Other expense, net
(3,230
)
(13,770
)
(6,920
)
(18,450
)
Income before income tax expense
26,640
11,800
44,880
28,230
Income tax benefit (expense)
(6,780
)
40
(10,850
)
(3,330
)
Net income
$
19,860
$
11,840
$
34,030
$
24,900
Basic earnings per share:
Net income per share
$
0.47
$
0.27
$
0.80
$
0.58
Weighted average common shares—basic
42,297,525
43,110,191
42,548,366
43,147,599
Diluted earnings per share:
Net income per share
$
0.47
$
0.27
$
0.80
$
0.57
Weighted average common shares—diluted
42,481,199
43,308,356
42,795,446
43,471,616
TriMas Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
34,030
$
24,900
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition impact:
Loss on dispositions of assets
210
130
Depreciation
17,150
15,830
Amortization of intangible assets
10,040
10,780
Amortization of debt issue costs
450
520
Deferred income taxes
3,320
1,790
Non-cash compensation expense
5,300
5,660
Debt financing and related expenses
—
10,520
Increase in receivables
(29,430
)
(22,600
)
Increase in inventories
(7,940
)
(900
)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets
790
(7,430
)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(8,870
)
1,350
Other operating activities
2,640
2,120
Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition impact
27,690
42,670
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(21,720
)
(18,330
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(64,100
)
—
Net proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
110
140
Net cash used for investing activities
(85,710
)
(18,190
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Retirement of senior notes
—
(300,000
)
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes
—
400,000
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities
12,000
—
Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities
(12,000
)
(48,620
)
Debt financing fees and senior notes redemption premium
—
(13,570
)
Payments to purchase common stock
(27,890
)
(14,210
)
Shares surrendered upon exercise and vesting of equity awards to cover taxes
(2,280
)
(4,620
)
Dividends paid
(3,460
)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(33,630
)
18,980
Cash and Cash Equivalents:
Increase (decrease) for the period
(91,650
)
43,460
At beginning of period
140,740
73,950
At end of period
$
49,090
$
117,410
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
6,330
$
6,170
Cash paid for taxes
$
1,120
$
4,420
Appendix I
TriMas Corporation
Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting
Reported GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Packaging
Net sales
$
148,350
$
139,630
$
286,840
$
271,720
Operating profit
$
27,800
$
27,850
$
49,130
$
49,150
Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit:
Purchase accounting costs
280
—
760
830
Business restructuring and severance costs
1,150
390
3,120
1,900
Adjusted operating profit
$
29,230
$
28,240
$
53,010
$
51,880
Aerospace
Net sales
$
47,390
$
44,560
$
91,910
$
89,170
Operating profit
$
2,750
$
2,120
$
4,590
$
6,620
Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit:
Purchase accounting costs
160
—
400
—
Business restructuring and severance costs
360
620
690
1,070
Adjusted operating profit
$
3,270
$
2,740
$
5,680
$
7,690
Specialty Products
Net sales
$
41,940
$
34,800
$
83,240
$
64,830
Operating profit
$
6,770
$
6,010
$
14,010
$
10,530
Corporate Expenses
Operating loss
$
(7,450
)
$
(10,410
)
$
(15,930
)
$
(19,620
)
Special Items to consider in evaluating operating loss:
M&A diligence and transaction costs
240
170
1,150
660
Business restructuring and severance costs
80
3,230
450
5,480
Adjusted operating loss
$
(7,130
)
$
(7,010
)
$
(14,330
)
$
(13,480
)
Total Company
Net sales
$
237,680
$
218,990
$
461,990
$
425,720
Operating profit
$
29,870
$
25,570
$
51,800
$
46,680
Total Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit
2,270
4,410
6,570
9,940
Adjusted operating profit
$
32,140
$
29,980
$
58,370
$
56,620
Appendix I
TriMas Corporation
Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting
Reported GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
$
19,860
$
11,840
$
34,030
$
24,900
Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of net income:
Business restructuring and severance costs
1,590
4,850
4,410
9,060
Purchase accounting costs
440
—
1,160
830
M&A diligence and transaction costs
240
170
1,150
660
Debt financing and related expenses
—
10,320
—
10,520
Income tax effect of Special Items(1)
(330
)
(4,520
)
(1,380
)
(5,910
)
Adjusted net income
$
21,800
$
22,660
$
39,370
$
40,060
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$
0.47
$
0.27
$
0.80
$
0.57
Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of EPS:
Business restructuring and severance costs
0.04
0.11
0.10
0.21
Purchase accounting costs
0.01
—
0.03
0.02
M&A diligence and transaction costs
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.02
Debt financing and related expenses
—
0.24
—
0.24
Income tax effect of Special Items(1)
(0.01
)
(0.10
)
(0.03
)
(0.14
)
Pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
0.11
0.12
0.23
0.25
Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(1)
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.60
$
0.62
$
1.10
$
1.11
Weighted-average shares outstanding
42,481,199
43,308,356
42,795,446
43,471,616
(1)
Income tax effect of Special Items and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is calculated on an item-by-item basis, utilizing the tax rate in the jurisdiction where the Special Item or amortization occurred. For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the income tax effect of Special Items varied from the tax rate inherent in the Company's reported GAAP results, primarily as a result of certain discrete items that occurred during the period for GAAP reporting purposes.
Appendix I
TriMas Corporation
Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting
Reported GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2022
2021
As
reported
Special
Items
As
adjusted
As
reported
Special
Items
As
adjusted
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
22,020
$
3,260
$
25,280
$
26,930
$
2,670
$
29,600
Less: Capital expenditures
(9,830
)
—
(9,830
)
(8,960
)
—
(8,960
)
Free Cash Flow
12,190
3,260
15,450
17,970
2,670
20,640
Net income
19,860
1,940
21,800
11,840
10,820
22,660
Free Cash Flow as a percentage of net income
61
%
71
%
152
%
91
%
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
As
reported
Special
Items
As
adjusted
As
reported
Special
Items
As
adjusted
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
27,690
$
7,570
$
35,260
$
42,670
$
6,590
$
49,260
Less: Capital expenditures
(21,720
)
—
(21,720
)
(18,330
)
—
(18,330
)
Free Cash Flow
5,970
7,570
13,540
24,340
6,590
30,930
Net income
34,030
5,340
39,370
24,900
15,160
40,060
Free Cash Flow as a percentage of net income
18
%
34
%
98
%
77
%
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
Long-term debt, net
$
394,270
$
393,820
$
393,370
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
49,090
140,740
117,410
Net Debt
$
345,180
$
253,080
$
275,960
Appendix I
TriMas Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance
(Unaudited - dollars per share)
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
Low
High
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.78
$
1.88
Pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(1)
0.46
0.46
Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(0.12
)
(0.12
)
Impact of Special Items(2)
0.13
0.13
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
2.25
$
2.35
(1)
These amounts relate to acquisitions completed prior to June 30, 2022. The Company is unable to provide forward-looking estimates of future acquisitions, if any, that have not yet been consummated.
(2)
The Company is unable to provide forward-looking estimates of Special Items without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the financial impact of such items and the periods in which such items may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.