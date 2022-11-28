Advanced search
    TRS   US8962152091

TRIMAS CORPORATION

(TRS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
26.53 USD   -2.46%
04:01pTriMas to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
11/02TRIMAS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/31Insider Buy: Trimas
MT
TriMas to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference

11/28/2022 | 04:01pm EST
TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas management is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:10 a.m. ET in Boca Raton, Florida. The live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.trimascorp.com or at TriMas Corporation (veracast.com).

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 892 M - -
Net income 2022 73,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 141 M 1 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Amato President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott A. Mell Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Valenti Chairman
Daniel Platt Tredwell Independent Director
Nick L. Stanage Independent Director
