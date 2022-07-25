Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Trimble, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRMB   US8962391004

TRIMBLE, INC.

(TRMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:34 2022-07-25 pm EDT
63.83 USD   +1.07%
03:06pNorthern Ireland's Trimble, Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies at 77
RE
07/21Oppenheimer Adjusts Trimble Price Target to $86 From $98, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/12JPMorgan Lowers Trimble's Price Target to $65 From $70, Neutral Rating Kept
MT
Northern Ireland's Trimble, Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies at 77

07/25/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
British lawmakers meet after a EU summit to debate and vote on the Brexit deal in London

(Repeats with no change to text)

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Northern Irish first minister David Trimble, a pro-British leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, has died aged 77, his family said on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness," Trimble's family said in a statement published by his Ulster Unionist Party.

Trimble and John Hume, former leader of the Catholic Social Democratic and Labour Party, jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for their roles in helping end more than 30 years of bloodshed.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 857 M - -
Net income 2022 471 M - -
Net Debt 2022 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 796 M 15 796 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 11 931
Free-Float 99,6%
