Trimble : Announces Beta Launch of SketchUp for iPad

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the beta launch of SketchUp for iPad, a new product that enables interior designers, architects, engineers and construction professionals to create, edit and collaborate on SketchUp models from anywhere, at any time.

SketchUp for iPad (Beta) is an accessible bridge for architects and designers looking to move from paper and pencil to creating 3D models using an iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, mouse and keyboard, or multitouch gestures. The app leverages 5G connectivity and offers a robust, native integration with the Trimble Connect™ collaboration platform, a cloud-based solution that enables file updates in real-time. This allows project stakeholders to collaborate effectively and users to move seamlessly between SketchUp for iPad, Web and Desktop.

"With the features we've developed specifically for Apple Pencil, we're able to digitally emulate the paper and pencil sketching paradigm and provide a unique and compelling 3D modeling experience on iPad devices," said Christopher Cronin, vice president and general manager at Trimble SketchUp. "The ability to create new designs and conceptual ideas whenever inspiration strikes and review and update SketchUp models on the go, whether on the jobsite, in a coffee shop or while meeting with clients, is something our professional users are requesting. We're excited to deliver a solution that fits how SketchUp users want to work today and into the future."

SketchUp for iPad introduces a variety of innovative capabilities to SketchUp's portfolio of solutions. Autoshape, Markup Mode, AR model viewing and dozens of user interface and workflow enhancements are designed to fully leverage the unique capabilities of iPad devices and their respective supported accessories.

Early access to SketchUp for iPad is open to a limited number of users and granted on a first-come, first-serve basis. To sign up, visit: https://www.sketchup.com/products/sketchup-for-ipad. Those who are selected to participate will be notified via email and provided with detailed instructions on how to access the SketchUp for iPad beta.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software, and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases, and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability, and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

