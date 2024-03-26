Back to full list

Beiersdorf Embraces Collaboration and Automation to Build End-to-End

Ocean Shipping Execution Capability with Transporeon

As a Digital Leader, Beiersdorf AG is Using Transporeon's Transportation Management Platform

to Connect and Optimize its Global Ocean Transport Processes

Ulm, Germany, March 26, 2024 -Transporeon, a Trimble Company, announced today that Beiersdorf AG has transformed its transport operations by implementing an end-to-end ocean booking and shipment management system via Transporeon's Transportation Management Platform. The solution enables global collaboration between multiple parties operating through a common platform that encompasses all the elements of a complex shipping transaction - reducing errors, saving resources and eliminating the issue of incompatible IT systems.

Transporeon's real-time platform integrates the participants including carriers, custom brokers and other stakeholders in the process to ensure a seamless and transparent flow of insights and communications. When Beiersdorf issues container booking details at the start of the process, the data is integrated into a connected workflow and visible along the entire transport chain. This helps automate the manual process of booking requests, booking confirmations, shipping instructions and Bill of Lading handling. In addition, the platform approach means it no longer matters if carriers and customs authorities work with different IT systems. Key documentation travels digitally and automatically with the container, accessible through a single platform that ensures interoperability.

Documents can be easily read and processed at the various checkpoints during transport to ensure smoother shipment execution and streamlining global workflows while saving significant time and money for all parties.

Beiersdorf's Transport Control Centre has been using Transporeon for many years to steer its European transport network - moving components and finished goods from production sites to consumer markets, while prioritizing excellent customer service. Now, Beiersdorf has extended Transporeon's tried-and-tested platform capabilities to its entire global sea freight execution, creating a truly unified experience.

Malte Schulz, vice president, Supply Chain EU & NA of Beiersdorf said, "Cooperating with Transporeon directly contributes to our strategic priority of supply chain digitization. In developing Beiersdorf's control tower for global transport management, we have significantly extended our service scope with Transporeon, achieving great results. The web-based platform ensures end-to-end process visibility and real-time access for all internal and external parties and plays a fundamental role in maintaining sustainable round-the-clock operations to support our global logistics network."

Philipp Pfister, chief customer experience officer at Transporeon added, "We are proud that Beiersdorf has relied on Transporeon's solutions for more than ten years. As a leading skincare company with numerous production facilities around the globe, Beiersdorf is committed to continuously improving its logistics and transport processes. This implementation of an end-to-end platform that provides visibility and connectivity across all stages of the ocean booking management process marks another big step forward, together."

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf has stood for innovative, high-quality skin care products as well as pioneering skin research for over 140 years. Leading international brands such as NIVEA, the world's no. 1 skin care brand*, Eucerin (dermocosmetics), La Prairie (selective cosmetics), and Hansaplast (plasters and wound care) are cherished by millions of people around the world day after day. Renowned brands such as Aquaphor, Coppertone, Chantecaille, Labello, 8x4, atrix, Hidrofugal, Maestro, and Florena round off the extensive portfolio in the Consumer Business Segment. Through the wholly owned affiliate tesa SE, Beiersdorf is also a globally leading manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes and provides self-adhesive solutions to industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

The Hamburg-based company generated sales of €9.5 billion as well as an operating result (EBIT) of €1.3 billion in fiscal year 2023. Beiersdorf has more than 20,000 employees worldwide, who are connected by shared core values, a strong corporate culture, the company's purpose Care Beyond Skin and its ambitious sustainability agenda, with which Beiersdorf is generating clear added value for consumers, society, and the environment.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA by umbrella brand name in the categories Body Care, Face Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2022.

Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com.

About Transporeon

At Transporeon, a Trimble Company, our mission is to bring transportation in sync with the world. We power the largest global freight network of more than 1,400 shippers and retailers and more than 150,000 carriers and logistics service providers. Every day they execute more than 110,000 transports on our platform and book more than 100,000 dock-appointments for loading and unloading. In the course of one year, roughly €55bn in freight is being processed on our platform.

Our leading transportation management platform connects all actors along the supply chain. It facilitates collaboration between the different parties, helps to automate manual processes and provides valuable real-time insights. The modular Application Hubs solve specific logistics challenges and range from freight sourcing over transport execution and dock and yard management to freight audit and payment. Data hubs provide insights into logistics operations, market developments and carbon emissions, next to ensuring transparency in the supply chain through visibility. Our platform works across all geographies and all modes of transportation, empowering logistics teams to move, manage and monitor freight.

Transporeon is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, and maintains 18 offices around the globe with over 1,400 employees across 27 countries. For more information, visit: www.transporeon.com.

