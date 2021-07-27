Log in
    TRMB   US8962391004

TRIMBLE INC.

(TRMB)
  
Trimble : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensation Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

07/27/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensation Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 26, 2021, the board of directors (the 'Board of Directors') of Trimble Inc. (the 'Company') appointed Ann Fandozzi to serve as a director of the Company, effective August 16, 2021.
Ms. Fandozzi has not yet been appointed to serve on any committee of the Board of Directors. Ms. Fandozzi will be entitled to compensation for her service as a non-employee director pursuant to the Company's compensation practices for non-employee directors, which are described in the Company's Board of Directors Compensation Policy, filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 6, 2020. In addition, the Company intends to enter into its standard form indemnification agreement with Ms. Fandozzi. There are no related party transactions between the Company and Ms. Fandozzi that are subject to disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. There are no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Fandozzi and any other person pursuant to which she was selected as a director.


Disclaimer

Trimble Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 21:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
