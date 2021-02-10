Trimble : Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Log in
REVENUE SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (GAAP)*

Hardware

Software Recurring

Professional Service and Other

Total Company

Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP

Elimination of deferred revenue adjustment in connection with acquisitions

Revenue by Type (Non-GAAP)*

Hardware

Software Recurring

Professional Service and Other

Total Company

Revenue by Type (Non-GAAP % of Total)*

Hardware

Software/Services/Recurring

Total Company

Revenue by Segment (Non-GAAP)**

Buildings and Infrastructure Geospatial

Resources and Utilities Transportation

Total Company

Revenue by Geography (Non-GAAP) **

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of World

Total Company

Revenue by Geography (Non-GAAP % of Total) **

North America Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of World

Total Company

Annualized Recurring Revenue (Non-GAAP)***

Three Months EndedQ1 2018

Q2 2018

$

  • 390.3 $ 107.5 202.6 41.8

  • 403.4 $ 127.6 209.6 44.9

$

742.2

$

785.5

$

$

2.9

$

3.8

$

$

390.3 107.5 205.5 41.8

$

403.4 127.6 213.4 44.9

$

$

745.1

$

789.3

$

52 % 48 %

51 % 49 %

100 %

100 %

$

  • 227.2 $ 174.5 159.5 183.9

  • 277.7 $ 184.4 145.3 181.9

$

745.1

$

789.3

$

$

  • 384.9 $ 226.8 94.5 38.9

  • 415.2 $ 223.2 107.4 43.5

$

745.1

$

789.3

$

52 %

53 %

30 %

28 %

13 % 5 %

14 % 5 %

100 %

100 %

ARR

$

854.6$

888.4$

* ** ***Recurring revenue includes subscription, maintenance and support revenues. Software includes perpetual and term licenses. Services includes professional and other services.

Q3 2018

1,046.0$

379.5 $ 342.0

795.2

379.5 $ 342.0

804.7

295.8 $ 287.0

804.7

451.4 $ 418.5

804.7

120.2 129.4

242.9 258.5

120.2 129.4

252.4 265.9

185.4 178.8

133.2 130.1

190.3 197.0

203.5 220.0

110.8 105.6

100 %

100 %

52.6 55.6

52.6 55.6

39.0 48.8

47 % 53 %

56 %

25 %

14 % 5 %

9.5 $ 7.4

$

$

$

$

Q4 2018

1,106.7

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

Fiscal Year 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

$

1,515.2

484.7 913.6 194.9

$

362.3 $ 126.1 263.7 49.5

383.9 $ 137.2 273.2 60.5

337.6 $ 330.7

121.2 135.8

272.3 303.0

52.8 54.5

$

1,414.5

520.3 1,112.2

217.3

$

334.0 $ 129.8 284.9 43.6

299.5 $ 112.9 282.6 38.6

337.4 $ 348.0

124.0 142.4

293.1 300.2

37.6 39.1

$

1,318.9

509.1 1,160.8

158.9

$

3,108.4

$

801.6 $

854.8 $

783.9 $

824.0

$

3,264.3

$

792.3 $

733.6 $

792.1 $

829.7

$

3,147.7

$

23.6

$

1,515.2

484.7 937.2

194.9

$

2.9

$

1.0

$

0.4

$ 2.7

$

362.3 $ 126.1 266.6 49.5

383.9 $ 137.2 274.2 60.5

337.6 $ 330.7

121.2 137.7

272.7 303.8

52.8 54.5

$

7.0

  • $ 1,414.5

    522.2 1,117.3

    217.3

$

1.7

$

1.6

$

0.7

$ 0.3

$

334.0 $ 130.8 285.6 43.6

299.5 $ 112.0 285.1 38.6

337.4 $ 348.0

124.0 142.4

293.8 300.5

37.6 39.1

$

4.3

  • $ 1,318.9

    509.2 1,165.0

    158.9

$

3,132.0

$

804.5 $

855.8 $

784.3 $

826.7

$

3,271.3

$

794.0 $

735.2 $

792.8 $

830.0

$

3,152.0

48 % 52 %

  • 45 %

    • 45 %

  • 55 %

  • 55 %

43 % 57 %

40 % 60 %

43 % 57 %

42 % 58 %

41 % 59 %

43 % 57 %

42 % 58 %

42 % 58 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

$

1,087.7

723.1 568.1 753.1

$

294.7 $ 161.2 159.5 189.1

339.9 $ 164.4 152.7 198.8

309.8 $ 313.8

155.1 168.7

121.1 138.1

198.3 206.1

$

1,258.2

649.4 571.4 792.3

$

296.9 $ 146.2 180.3 170.6

295.3 $ 145.2 143.8 150.9

317.4 $ 321.4

165.6 193.5

150.6 155.3

159.2 159.8

$

1,231.0

650.5 630.0 640.5

$

3,132.0

$

804.5 $

855.8 $

784.3 $

826.7

$

3,271.3

$

794.0 $

735.2 $

792.8 $

830.0

$

3,152.0

$

1,670.0

873.5 418.3 170.2

$

422.4 $ 248.6

485.3 $ 236.9

437.7 $ 449.9

205.5 229.2

93.4 40.1

90.0 43.6

91.4 100.3

49.7 47.3

$

1,795.3

920.2 375.1 180.7

$

414.4 $ 241.8

402.1 $ 207.1

415.2 $ 415.5

223.4 249.8

93.8 44.0

90.8 35.2

105.8 112.9

48.4 51.8

$

1,647.2

922.1 403.3 179.4

$

3,132.0

$

804.5 $

855.8 $

784.3 $

826.7

$

3,271.3

$

794.0 $

735.2 $

792.8 $

830.0

$

3,152.0

53 %

28 %

13 % 6%

52 %

57 %

56 %

54 %

31 %

28 %

26 %

28 %

12 % 5%

10 % 5%

12 % 6%

12 % 6%

55 %

28 %

11 % 6%

52 %

55 %

53 %

50 %

30 %

28 %

28 %

30 %

12 % 6%

12 % 5%

13 % 6%

14 % 6%

52 %

29 %

13 % 6%

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

785.5

792.9

43 % 57 %

100 %

792.9

792.9

53 %

28 %

13 % 6 %

100 %

Represents reportable operating segments under its management reporting system.

ARR is calculated by adding the portion of the contract value of all of our term licenses attributable to the current quarter to our non-GAAP recurring revenue for the current quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in the quarter and then multiplying that quotient by 365.

1

GROSS MARGIN SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Gross Margin by Type (GAAP)

Hardware

Software Recurring

Professional Service and Other Amortization of purchased intangible assets

Total Company

Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

Acquisition / divestiture items Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation

Restructuring charges COVID-19 expenses

Gross Margin by Type (Non-GAAP)

Hardware

Software Recurring

Professional Service and Other

Total Company

Gross Margin % by Type (Non-GAAP)

Hardware

Software Recurring

Professional Service and OtherThree Months Ended

Total Company

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

$

  • 168.3 $

176.5 $

158.3 $ 140.5

94.1

104.3

103.9 115.1

147.0

155.1

174.3 188.6

9.9

10.7

18.6 19.0

(23.1)

(23.9)

(28.2) (28.0)

$

396.2

$

422.7

$

426.9

$

435.2

$

  • 2.9 $ 23.1

  • 3.8 $ 23.9

9.5 $ 7.4

28.2 28.0

- - - 0.2

2.0

1.1

(0.2)

-$

28.9

$

$

  • 168.6 $ 94.2 152.3 10.0

- 1.1

$

- 1.2

- 1.1

0.6

-

0.1

-

- -29.4

$

39.0

$

36.7

  • 177.3 $ 104.3 159.4 11.1

159.0 $ 141.1

103.9 115.3

184.1 196.2

18.9 19.3

43.2 % 87.6 % 74.1 % 23.9 %

57.1 %

425.1

$

44.0 % 81.7 % 74.7 % 24.7 %

57.3 %

452.1

$

41.9 % 86.4 % 72.9 % 35.9 %

57.9 %

465.9

$

41.3 % 89.1 % 73.8 % 34.7 %

59.5 %

471.9

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

Fiscal Year 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

$

643.6

417.4

665.0

58.2

(103.2)

$

148.0 $

  • 149.4 $

124.9 $ 126.0

109.7

114.7

103.1 119.6

190.7

200.8

197.2 218.3

14.1

19.5

20.1 18.9

(24.2)

(23.8)

(23.3) (22.8)

$

548.3

447.1

807.0

72.6

(94.1)

$

142.0 $

118.3 $

135.4 $ 140.9

111.7

94.7

104.8 125.2

204.7

208.9

215.9 217.2

6.1

7.0

6.9 7.5

(23.5)

(23.2)

(23.3) (22.3)

$

536.6

436.4

846.7

27.5

(92.3)

$

1,681.0

$

438.3 $

460.6 $

422.0

$

460.0

$

1,780.9

$

441.0 $

405.7 $

439.7 $

468.5

$

1,754.9

$

23.6 103.2

0.2 2.0

4.5

0.5

-

$

2.9 $ 24.2

1.0 $ 23.8

0.4 $ 2.7

23.3 22.8

- - 1.4

- - 1.5

- -- -1.5 1.5

0.2 - - 0.9

-

-

-

-

$

7.0 94.1

-

- 5.9

1.1

-

$

1.7 $ 23.5

1.6 $ 23.2

0.7 $ 0.3

23.3 22.3

- 1.7

0.7

- - 2.0

- -- -2.5 2.0

0.3

-

0.1 0.3

0.3 0.1

- 0.1

$

4.3 92.3

- 1.7

7.2

0.8 0.4

$

134.0

$

28.7 $

26.3 $

25.2

$

27.9

$

108.1

$

27.9 $

27.2 $

26.8 $

24.8

$

106.7

$

646.0 417.7 692.0 59.3

$

  • 148.8 $ 109.6 193.9 14.7

  • 150.0 $ 114.9 202.4 19.6

125.0 $ 125.4

103.6 121.9

198.2 220.9

20.4 19.7

$

549.2 450.0 815.4 74.4

$

138.9 $ 114.4 207.8

117.6 $ 94.2 213.5

134.6 $ 139.9

105.3 126.0

219.0 219.7

7.8

7.6

7.6 7.7

$

531.0 439.9 860.0 30.7

$

1,815.0

$

467.0 $

486.9 $

447.2

$

487.9

$

1,889.0

$

468.9 $

432.9 $

466.5 $

493.3

$

1,861.6

42.6 % 86.2 % 73.8 % 30.4 %

41.1 % 86.9 % 72.7 % 29.7 %

39.1 % 83.7 % 73.8 % 32.4 %

37.0 % 85.5 % 72.7 % 38.6 %

37.9 % 88.5 % 72.7 % 36.1 %

38.8 % 86.2 % 73.0 % 34.2 %

41.6 % 87.5 % 72.8 % 17.9 %

39.3 % 84.1 % 74.9 % 19.7 %

39.9 % 84.9 % 74.5 % 20.2 %

40.2 % 88.5 % 73.1 % 19.7 %

40.3 % 86.4 % 73.8 % 19.3 %

58.0 %

58.0 %

56.9 %

57.0 %

59.0 %

57.7 %

59.1 %

58.9 %

58.8 %

59.4 %

59.1 %

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended

(In millions, except per share data)

GAAP Income Statement

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross margin

Operating expense

Operating income

Non-operating income (expense), net

Income before taxes

Income tax provision (benefit)

Net income

Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.

Diluted income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.

Non-GAAP Income Statement *

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross margin

Operating expense

Operating income

Non-operating expense, net

Income before taxes

Income tax provision

Net income

Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.

Diluted income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA **

GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.

Non-operating income (expense), net, income taxes, and noncontrolling

interest

GAAP operating income

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

Acquisition / divestiture items

Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation

Restructuring charges / executive transition costs

COVID-19 expenses

Non-GAAP operating income

Depreciation expense

Income from equity method investments, net

Adjusted EBITDA

Q1 2018

$

  • 742.2 $

346.0

396.2

332.0

64.2

2.5

66.7

8.0

58.7

0.2

$ $

58.5 0.23

$

  • 745.1 $

320.0

425.1

283.1

142.0

(0.4)

141.6

26.9

114.7

0.2

$ $

114.5 0.45

$

  • 58.5 $

5.7

64.2

2.9

(0.5)

40.5

-

16.0

17.5

1.4

-

142.0

8.5

4.9

$

155.4

Q2 2018

  • 785.5 $

362.8

422.7

333.2

89.5

(10.3)

79.2

15.1

64.1

-

$ $

64.1 0.25

  • 789.3 $

337.2

452.1

288.0

164.1

(3.9)

160.2

30.5

129.7

-

$ $

129.7 0.51

  • 64.1 $

25.4

89.5

3.8

(0.6)

42.6

-

8.1

17.9

2.8

-

164.1

8.7

9.5

$

182.3

$ $

$ $

$

Q3 2018

795.2 $ 785.5

804.7 $ 792.9

125.2 0.49

186.1

368.3 350.3

426.9

349.5 345.6

(13.3) (21.6)

338.8 321.0

465.9

297.6 303.6

168.3 168.3

(13.8) (17.0)

154.5 151.3

125.2 122.6

168.3 168.3

73.7 0.29

73.7 $ 86.5

77.4 89.6

64.1 (9.6)

73.7 86.8

29.3 28.7

77.4 89.6

(1.8) (1.8)

49.8 46.7

10.7 4.1

20.1 20.2

2.6 1.9

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

$

3,108.4 1,427.4

$

801.6 $ 363.3

854.8 $ 394.2

783.9 $ 824.0

361.9 364.0

$

3,264.3 1,483.4

1,681.0

438.3

460.6

422.0

460.0

1,780.9

1,360.3

320.7 (42.7)

352.0 86.3 (11.1)

350.9 109.7

330.3 371.8

91.7 88.2

5.7

(12.8) (12.9)

1,405.0

375.9 (31.1)

278.0 (5.3)

75.2 12.8

115.4 20.8

78.9 0.8

75.3 (204.1)

344.8 (169.7)

283.3

0.5

62.4 0.1

94.6

78.1 279.4

-

- 0.1

514.5

0.2

$

282.8

$

62.3 $

94.6 $

78.1 $

279.3

$

514.3

$

1.12

$

0.25 $

0.37 $

0.31 $

1.11

$

2.03

$

3,132.0 1,317.0

$

804.5 $ 337.5

855.8 $ 368.9

784.3 $ 826.7

337.1 338.8

$

3,271.3 1,382.3

1,815.0

467.0

486.9

447.2

487.9

1,889.0

1,172.3

642.7 (35.1)

311.3 155.7 (13.6)

311.1 175.8 (8.5)

285.3 307.3

161.9 180.6

(12.4) (15.0)

1,215.0

674.0 (49.5)

607.6 115.4

142.1 28.5

167.3 33.4

149.5 165.6

28.4 31.5

624.5 121.8

492.2

0.5

113.6

133.9

121.1 134.1

0.1

-

- 0.1

502.7

0.2

$

491.7

$

113.5 $

133.9 $

121.1 $

134.0

$

502.5

$

1.94

$

0.45 $

0.53 $

0.48 $

0.53

$

1.99

$

282.8

37.9

$

62.3 $ 24.0

94.6 $ 15.1

78.1 $ 13.6

279.3

(191.1)

$

514.3

(138.4)

320.7

86.3

109.7

91.7 88.2

2.9

1.0

0.4 2.7

(1.7)

(1.6)

(1.5) (1.5)

44.3

43.5

40.8 39.2

-

-

-

-

1.1

2.0

8.4 9.0

19.1

18.3

18.5 25.3

3.7

2.9

3.6 17.7

-

-

-

-

375.9

23.6

7.0

(4.7)

(6.3)

179.6

167.8

0.2

-

38.9

20.5

75.7

81.2

8.7

27.9

-

-

642.7

155.7 10.2 8.8

175.8 10.1 12.9

161.9 180.6

9.4 9.7

8.8 5.3

674.0

35.6

39.4

28.7

35.8

$

707.0

$

174.7 $

198.8 $

180.1 $

195.6

$

749.2

- 0.3

- 0.3

3.7 3.1

9.5 7.4

- 0.2

-

9.0 9.4

8.8 5.5

(Unaudited)

Q4 2018

435.2

68.0 (18.8)

$ $

86.5 0.34

471.9

$ $

122.3 0.48

-$

183.2

$

$

$ $

$

$ $

$

Q1 2020

792.3 $ 351.3

794.0 $ 325.1

122.5 $ 0.49 $

180.4 $

441.0

342.7 98.3 (18.9)

468.9

307.7

161.2

(12.7)

148.5

122.5

161.2

61.9 $ 0.25 $

61.9 $

79.4 17.5

61.9

26.0

36.4

98.3

(1.5)

40.4

10.8

1.7

4.5

3.2

3.8

9.8 9.4

-

-

-

* **See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of measures on page 6.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation plus income from equity method investment, net.

3

REPORTING SEGMENTS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months EndedQ1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Fiscal Year 2018

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year 2019

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

BUILDINGS AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Revenue Operating income

$ $

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

227.2 $ 45.6 $ 20.1 %

277.7 $ 70.3 $ 25.3 %

295.8 $ 287.0

68.3 $ 72.5

23.1 %

25.3 %

$

1,087.7

$ $

294.7 $ 62.5 $ 21.2 %

339.9 $ 84.6 $ 24.9 %

309.8 $ 313.8

81.7 $ 91.1

26.4 %

29.0 %

$

1,258.2

$ $

296.9 $ 60.8 $ 20.5 %

295.3 $ 85.4 $ 28.9 %

317.4 $ 321.4

95.9 $ 96.0

30.2 %

29.9 %

$

1,231.0

$

256.7

$

319.9

$

338.1

23.6 %

25.4 %

27.5 %

GEOSPATIAL

Revenue Operating income

$ $

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

174.5 $ 37.3 $ 21.4 %

184.4 $ 41.6 $ 22.6 %

185.4 $ 178.8

47.4 $ 40.1

25.6 %

22.4 %

$

723.1

$ $

161.2 $ 29.4 $ 18.2 %

164.4 $ 31.1 $ 18.9 %

155.1 $ 168.7

30.6 $ 41.1

19.7 %

24.4 %

$

649.4

$ $

146.2 $ 30.5 $ 20.9 %

145.2 $ 37.4 $ 25.8 %

165.6 $ 193.5

51.4 $ 65.1

31.0 %

33.6 %

$

650.5

$

166.4

$

132.2

$

184.4

23.0 %

20.4 %

28.3 %

RESOURCES AND UTILITIES

Revenue Operating income

$ $

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

159.5 $ 51.9 $ 32.5 %

145.3 $ 42.5 $ 29.2 %

133.2 $ 130.1

38.5 $ 35.3

28.9 %

27.1 %

$

568.1

$ $

159.5 $ 51.1 $ 32.0 %

152.7 $ 45.5 $ 29.8 %

121.1 $ 138.1

34.5 $ 38.0

28.5 %

27.5 %

$

571.4

$ $

180.3 $ 66.9 $ 37.1 %

143.8 $ 49.1 $ 34.1 %

150.6 $ 155.3

54.3 $ 50.7

36.1 %

32.6 %

$

630.0

$

168.2

$

169.1

$

221.0

29.6 %

29.6 %

35.1 %

TRANSPORTATION

Revenue Operating income

$ $

Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

183.9 $ 30.5 $ 16.6 %

181.9 $ 31.2 $ 17.2 %

190.3 $ 197.0

37.1 $ 44.5

19.5 %

22.6 %

$

753.1

$ $

189.1 $ 31.2 $ 16.5 %

198.8 $ 32.9 $ 16.5 %

198.3 $ 206.1

31.2 $ 30.6

15.7 %

14.8 %

$

792.3

$ $

170.6 $ 16.9 $ 9.9 %

150.9 $ 14.4 $ 9.5 %

159.2 $ 159.8

8.6 $ 10.2

5.4 %

6.4 %

$

640.5

$

143.3

$

125.9

$

50.1

19.0 %

15.9 %

7.8 %

CORPORATE SUMMARY

SEGMENT REVENUES:

Buildings and Infrastructure Geospatial

$

Resources and Utilities Transportation

  • 227.2 $ 174.5 159.5 183.9

  • 277.7 $ 184.4 145.3 181.9

295.8 $ 287.0

185.4 178.8

133.2 130.1

190.3 197.0

Total segment revenue

$

745.1

$

789.3

$

804.7

$

792.9

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME:

Buildings and Infrastructure Geospatial

$

Resources and Utilities Transportation

  • 45.6 $ 37.3 51.9 30.5

  • 70.3 $ 41.6 42.5 31.2

68.3 $ 72.5

47.4 40.1

38.5 35.3

37.1 44.5

Total segment operating income before corporate allocations

$

165.3 $

185.6 $

191.3 $ 192.4

CORPORATE AND OTHER CHARGES:

Unallocated Corporate Expense Acquired deferred revenue adjustment Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased Intangible Assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items

(23.3)

(21.5)

(23.0) (24.1)

(2.9)

(3.8)

(9.5) (7.4)

0.5

0.6

1.8 1.8

(40.5)

(42.6)

(49.8) (46.7)

-

-

- (0.2)

(16.0)

(8.1)

(10.7) (4.1)

Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring Charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses

(17.5)

(17.9)

(20.1) (20.2)

(1.4)

(2.8)

(2.6) (1.9)

-

-

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME

64.2

89.5

- 77.4

- 89.6

NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, INCOME TAXES, AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(5.7)

(25.4)

(3.7)

(3.1)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRIMBLE INC.

$

58.5 $

64.1 $

73.7 $

86.5

$

  • 294.7 $ 161.2 159.5 189.1

  • 339.9 $ 164.4 152.7 198.8

309.8 $ 313.8

155.1 168.7

121.1 138.1

198.3 206.1

$

804.5

$

855.8

$

784.3

$

826.7

$

  • 62.5 $ 29.4 51.1 31.2

  • 84.6 $ 31.1 45.5 32.9

81.7 $ 91.1

30.6 41.1

34.5 38.0

31.2 30.6

$

174.2 $

194.1 $

178.0 $ 200.8

(18.5)

(18.3)

(16.1) (20.2)

(2.9)

(1.0)

(0.4) (2.7)

1.7

1.6

1.5 1.5

(44.3)

(43.5)

(40.8) (39.2)

-

-

-

-

(1.1)

(2.0)

(8.4) (9.0)

(19.1)

(18.3)

(18.5) (25.3)

(3.7)

(2.9)

(3.6) (17.7)

-

-

-

-

86.3

109.7

91.7 88.2

(24.0)

(15.1)

(13.6) 191.1

$

62.3 $

94.6 $

78.1

$

279.3

$

296.9

$

146.2

180.3

170.6

  • 295.3 $ 145.2 143.8 150.9

317.4 $ 321.4

165.6 193.5

150.6 155.3

159.2 159.8

$

794.0

$

735.2

$

792.8

$

830.0

$

60.8

$

30.5

66.9

16.9

  • 85.4 $ 37.4 49.1 14.4

95.9 $ 96.0

51.4 65.1

54.3 50.7

8.6 10.2

$

175.1

$

186.3 $

210.2 $ 222.0

(13.9)

(16.4)

(18.4) (25.3)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(0.7) (0.3)

1.5

1.4

1.3 1.3

(40.4)

(39.8)

(40.0) (37.6)

-

-

-

-

(10.8)

(1.9)

(3.7) (5.0)

(4.5)

(25.4)

(32.0) (28.5)

(3.2)

(5.2)

(13.5) (6.3)

(3.8)

0.2

(1.2) 1.6

98.3

97.6

102.0 121.9

(36.4)

(34.6)

(17.3) 58.4

$

61.9

$

63.0 $

84.7 $

180.3

$

1,087.7

$

1,258.2

$

1,231.0

723.1

649.4

650.5

568.1

571.4

630.0

753.1

792.3

640.5

$

3,132.0

$

3,271.3

$

3,152.0

$

256.7

$

319.9

$

338.1

166.4

132.2

184.4

168.2

169.1

221.0

143.3

125.9

50.1

$

734.6

$

747.1

$

793.6

(91.9)

(73.1)

(74.0)

(23.6)

(7.0)

(4.3)

4.7

6.3

5.5

(179.6)

(167.8)

(157.8)

(0.2)

-

-

(38.9) (75.7) (8.7)

-

(20.5) (81.2) (27.9)

-

(21.4) (90.4) (28.2) (3.2)

320.7

375.9

419.8

(37.9)

138.4

(29.9)

$

282.8

$

514.3

$

389.9

4

FINANCIAL METRICS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

BALANCE SHEET METRICS:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

Accounts receivable, net

Inventories

Short-term debt

Long-term debt

Total debt

Equity

CASHFLOW METRICS:

Net cash provided by operating activities

Capital expenditures

Free cash flow

FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Days sales outstanding (a)

Current ratio

Debt to equity ratio

Leverage ratio (b)

OTHER:

Headcount

  • (a) Days sales outstanding is calculated based on ending accounts receivable, net, divided by revenue, times the number of days in the quarter.

  • (b) Leverage ratio refers to net debt (i.e. total debt minus cash and short-term investments) divided by EBITDA on a trailing twelve month basis. EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation and income from equity method investments.

To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure included in the table above is leverage ratio, as it includes adjusted EBITDA in its calculation. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. We have provided this ratio as many investors find it to be a valuable metric to measure a company's ability to service indebtedness. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that provides a supplemental understanding of factors and trends affecting our liquidity.

5

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

REVENUE:

GAAP revenue:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

Non-GAAP Revenue:

GROSS MARGIN:

GAAP gross margin:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items

Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges

COVID-19 expenses Non-GAAP gross margin:

OPERATING EXPENSES:

GAAP operating expense:

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions

Amortization of purchased intangible assets Acquisition / divestiture items

Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses

Non-GAAP operating expense:

OPERATING INCOME:

GAAP operating income:

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items

Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses

Non-GAAP operating income:

NON-OPERATING EXPENSE, NET:

GAAP non-operating income (expense), net:

Acquisition / divestiture items

Deferred compensation Debt issuance costs

Non-GAAP non-operating expense, net:

6

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Q1 2018 Dollar AmountQ2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

% of

GAAP and Non-

RevenueDollar Amount

% of

GAAP and Non-

RevenueDollar Amount

% of

GAAP and Non-

RevenueDollar Amount

% of

GAAP and Non-

Revenue

GAAP Tax Rate %

GAAP Tax Rate %

GAAP Tax Rate %

GAAP Tax Rate %

INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT):

GAAP income tax provision (benefit):

$

  • 8.0 12.0 % $

Non-GAAP items tax effected

9.0

  • 15.1 19.1 % $ 15.4

(9.6) (15.0)% $ (18.8)

(27.6)%

(8.5) 3.2

Difference in GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rate

9.9

Tax reform impacts

IP restructuring and tax law change impacts

- -

- - -

43.8 26.6

3.6 17.7

-

-

Non-GAAP income tax provision:

$

  • 26.9 19.0 % $

  • 30.5 19.0 % $

29.3 19.0 % $ 28.7

19.0 %

NET INCOME:

GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$

58.5

$

64.1

$

73.7 $ 86.5

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

2.9

3.8

9.5 7.4

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items

(0.5)

(0.6)

(1.8) (1.8)

40.5

42.6

49.8 46.7

-

-

- 0.2

13.2

8.8

11.5 5.1

Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses

17.4

16.9

18.8 23.8

1.4

2.8

2.6 1.9

Debt issuance costs Non-GAAP tax adjustments

- -

-

6.7

(18.9)

(15.4)

- - (38.9)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:

  • $ 114.5

  • $ 129.7

  • $ 125.2

- - (47.5) $ 122.3

DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE:

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items

Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses

Debt issuance costs Non-GAAP tax adjustments

0.23 0.01 - 0.16 - 0.05 0.07 - - - (0.07)

$

0.25

$

0.29 $ 0.34

0.01 -

0.04 0.03

(0.01) (0.01)

0.17 -

0.20 0.18

-

-

0.03

0.04 0.02

0.07

0.07 0.10

0.01 -

0.01 0.01

0.03

(0.06)

- - (0.15)

- - (0.19)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$

0.45

$

0.51

$

0.49

$

0.48

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

Fiscal Year 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Dollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAP

Dollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAPDollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAPDollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAPDollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAP

Dollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAP

Dollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAPDollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAPDollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAPDollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAP

Dollar Amount

% of

Revenue

GAAP

and Non-

GAAP Tax Rate %

$

(5.3)

(1.9)%

19.1

80.3

21.3

-$

115.4

19.0 %

$

282.8

23.6

(4.7)

179.6

0.2

38.6

76.9

8.7

-

6.7

(120.7)

  • $ 491.7

and Non-

GAAP Tax Rate %

$

(169.7)

(49.2)%

29.6

55.6

-

206.3

$

121.8

19.5 %

$

514.3

7.0

(6.3)

167.8

-

8.4

74.9

27.9

- -

(291.5)

  • $ 502.5

and Non-

GAAP Tax Rate %

$

4.4

1.1 %

48.5

(4.9)

-

64.0

$

112.0

16.6 %

$

389.9

4.3

(5.5)

157.8

-

9.2

82.9

28.2

3.2

-

(107.6)

  • $ 562.4

$

1.12

0.09

(0.02)

0.71 -

0.15

0.30

0.04 -

0.03

(0.48)

$

2.03

0.03

(0.02)

0.66 -

0.03

0.30

0.11 - -

(1.15)

$

1.55

0.02

(0.02)

0.62 -

0.04

0.33

0.11

0.01 -

(0.43)

$

1.94

$

1.99

$

2.23

To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above are non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP non-operating income (expense), net, non-GAAP income tax provision, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Our non-GAAP results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. For detailed explanations of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures please refer to the individually reported press releases and related Form 8-K.

7

Stock-based Compensation and Deferred Compensation

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Stock-based compensation

Cost of sales

Research and development

Sales and marketing

General and administrative

Total stock-based compensation

Deferred compensation

Cost of sales

Research and development

Sales and marketing

General and administrative

Total deferred compensation

Total Stock-based compensation and Deferred compensation

Cost of sales

Research and development Sales and marketing

General and administrative

Total stock-based compensation and deferred compensation

Three Months Ended

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2018

2018

2018

$

1.1 $ 3.1 2.3 10.9

1.1 $ 3.2 2.4 10.2

1.1 $ 1.2

3.9 4.8

2.5 2.8

11.3 15.0

$

17.4 $

16.9 $

18.8 $ 23.8

$

$

$

$

- 0.1

1.1 $ 3.2 2.3 10.9

$

17.5 $

- 0.4 0.1 0.5

0.1 $

- -1.1 $ 3.6 2.5 10.7

$

17.9 $

0.1 $ (0.1)

0.5 (1.4)

0.1 (0.4)

0.6 (1.7)

1.0 $

1.3 $ (3.6)

1.2 $ 1.1

4.4 3.4

2.6 2.4

11.9 13.3

20.1 $

20.2

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2019

Fiscal Year 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

$

1.3 $ 3.5 2.7 8.8

1.4 $ 4.0 3.1 8.7

1.5 $ 1.4

4.2 5.0

3.8 3.4

9.1 13.1

$

1.1 $ 4.2 2.4 3.0

1.5 $ 5.2 3.6 8.3

2.2 $ 1.9

6.4 6.3

5.0 5.2

14.2 12.5

$

4.5 15.0 10.0 47.4

$

5.6 16.7 13.0 39.7

$

6.7 22.1 16.2 38.0

$

76.9

$

- (0.4) (0.2)

(0.6)

$

16.3 $

17.2 $

18.6 $ 22.9

$

  • 0.1 $

0.1 $

- $ 0.1

1.1 0.4 1.2

0.5 - 1.0

- - 0.3

0.5

(0.1) 1.0

$

75.0

$

0.3 2.6 0.7

2.6

$

10.7 $

18.6 $

27.8 $ 25.9

$

(0.4) $ (2.4) (0.9) (2.5)

0.5 $ 2.7 1.0 2.6

0.3 $ 0.1

1.6 0.9

0.6 0.4

1.7 1.2

$

83.0

$

0.5 2.8 1.1

3.0

$

(1.2)

$

4.5

14.6 9.8

46.8

$

2.8 $

1.1 $

(0.1) $ 2.4

$

1.4 $ 4.6 3.1 10.0

1.5 $ 4.5 3.1 9.2

1.5 $ 1.5

4.2 6.0

3.8 3.7

9.0 14.1

$

6.2

$

5.9

19.3 13.7

42.3

$

(6.2) $

6.8 $

4.2 $ 2.6

$

0.7 $ 1.8 1.5 0.5

2.0 $ 7.9 4.6 10.9

2.5 $ 2.0

8.0 7.2

5.6 5.6

15.9 13.7

$

7.4

$

7.2

24.9 17.3

41.0

$

75.7

$

19.1 $

18.3 $

18.5 $

25.3

$

81.2

$

4.5 $

25.4 $

32.0 $

28.5

$

90.4

