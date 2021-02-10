Trimble : Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

REVENUE SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Revenue by Type (GAAP)*
Hardware
Software Recurring
Professional Service and Other
Total Company
Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP
Elimination of deferred revenue adjustment in connection with acquisitions
Revenue by Type (Non-GAAP)*
Hardware
Software Recurring
Professional Service and Other
Total Company
Revenue by Type (Non-GAAP % of Total)*
Hardware
Software/Services/Recurring
Total Company
Revenue by Segment (Non-GAAP)**
Buildings and Infrastructure Geospatial
Resources and Utilities Transportation
Total Company
Revenue by Geography (Non-GAAP) **
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific Rest of World
Total Company
Revenue by Geography (Non-GAAP % of Total) **
North America Europe
Asia Pacific Rest of World
Total Company
Annualized Recurring Revenue (Non-GAAP)***
Three Months EndedQ1 2018
Q2 2018
$
$
742.2
$
785.5
$
$
2.9
$
3.8
$
$
390.3 107.5 205.5 41.8
$
403.4 127.6 213.4 44.9
$
$
745.1
$
789.3
$
52 % 48 %
51 % 49 %
100 %
100 %
$
$
745.1
$
789.3
$
$
$
745.1
$
789.3
$
52 %
53 %
30 %
28 %
13 % 5 %
14 % 5 %
100 %
100 %
ARR
$
854.6$
888.4$
* ** ***Recurring revenue includes subscription, maintenance and support revenues. Software includes perpetual and term licenses. Services includes professional and other services.
Q3 2018
1,046.0$
379.5 $ 342.0
795.2
379.5 $ 342.0
804.7
295.8 $ 287.0
804.7
451.4 $ 418.5
804.7
120.2 129.4
242.9 258.5
120.2 129.4
252.4 265.9
185.4 178.8
133.2 130.1
190.3 197.0
203.5 220.0
110.8 105.6
100 %
100 %
52.6 55.6
52.6 55.6
39.0 48.8
47 % 53 %
56 %
25 %
14 % 5 %
9.5 $ 7.4
$
$
$
$
Q4 2018
1,106.7
|
Fiscal Year 2018
|
Fiscal Year 2019
|
Fiscal Year 2020
|
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
|
$
1,515.2
484.7 913.6 194.9
|
$
362.3 $ 126.1 263.7 49.5
383.9 $ 137.2 273.2 60.5
337.6 $ 330.7
121.2 135.8
272.3 303.0
52.8 54.5
|
$
1,414.5
520.3 1,112.2
217.3
|
$
334.0 $ 129.8 284.9 43.6
299.5 $ 112.9 282.6 38.6
337.4 $ 348.0
124.0 142.4
293.1 300.2
37.6 39.1
|
$
1,318.9
509.1 1,160.8
158.9
|
$
3,108.4
|
$
801.6 $
854.8 $
783.9 $
824.0
|
$
3,264.3
|
$
792.3 $
733.6 $
792.1 $
829.7
|
$
3,147.7
|
$
23.6
$
1,515.2
484.7 937.2
194.9
|
$
2.9
$
1.0
$
0.4
$ 2.7
$
362.3 $ 126.1 266.6 49.5
383.9 $ 137.2 274.2 60.5
337.6 $ 330.7
121.2 137.7
272.7 303.8
52.8 54.5
|
$
7.0
-
$ 1,414.5
522.2 1,117.3
217.3
|
$
1.7
$
1.6
$
0.7
$ 0.3
$
334.0 $ 130.8 285.6 43.6
299.5 $ 112.0 285.1 38.6
337.4 $ 348.0
124.0 142.4
293.8 300.5
37.6 39.1
|
$
4.3
-
$ 1,318.9
509.2 1,165.0
158.9
|
$
3,132.0
|
$
804.5 $
855.8 $
784.3 $
826.7
|
$
3,271.3
|
$
794.0 $
735.2 $
792.8 $
830.0
|
$
3,152.0
|
48 % 52 %
|
43 % 57 %
40 % 60 %
|
43 % 57 %
|
42 % 58 %
41 % 59 %
43 % 57 %
42 % 58 %
|
42 % 58 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
|
100 %
|
$
1,087.7
723.1 568.1 753.1
|
$
294.7 $ 161.2 159.5 189.1
339.9 $ 164.4 152.7 198.8
309.8 $ 313.8
155.1 168.7
121.1 138.1
198.3 206.1
|
$
1,258.2
649.4 571.4 792.3
|
$
296.9 $ 146.2 180.3 170.6
295.3 $ 145.2 143.8 150.9
317.4 $ 321.4
165.6 193.5
150.6 155.3
159.2 159.8
|
$
1,231.0
650.5 630.0 640.5
|
$
3,132.0
|
$
804.5 $
855.8 $
784.3 $
826.7
|
$
3,271.3
|
$
794.0 $
735.2 $
792.8 $
830.0
|
$
3,152.0
|
$
1,670.0
873.5 418.3 170.2
|
$
422.4 $ 248.6
485.3 $ 236.9
437.7 $ 449.9
205.5 229.2
93.4 40.1
90.0 43.6
91.4 100.3
49.7 47.3
|
$
1,795.3
920.2 375.1 180.7
|
$
414.4 $ 241.8
402.1 $ 207.1
415.2 $ 415.5
223.4 249.8
93.8 44.0
90.8 35.2
105.8 112.9
48.4 51.8
|
$
1,647.2
922.1 403.3 179.4
|
$
3,132.0
|
$
804.5 $
855.8 $
784.3 $
826.7
|
$
3,271.3
|
$
794.0 $
735.2 $
792.8 $
830.0
|
$
3,152.0
|
53 %
28 %
13 % 6%
|
52 %
57 %
56 %
54 %
31 %
28 %
26 %
28 %
12 % 5%
10 % 5%
12 % 6%
12 % 6%
|
55 %
28 %
11 % 6%
|
52 %
55 %
53 %
50 %
30 %
28 %
28 %
30 %
12 % 6%
12 % 5%
13 % 6%
14 % 6%
|
52 %
29 %
13 % 6%
|
100 %
|
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
|
100 %
|
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
|
100 %
|
|
785.5
792.9
43 % 57 %
100 %
792.9
792.9
53 %
28 %
13 % 6 %
100 %
Represents reportable operating segments under its management reporting system.
ARR is calculated by adding the portion of the contract value of all of our term licenses attributable to the current quarter to our non-GAAP recurring revenue for the current quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in the quarter and then multiplying that quotient by 365.
1
GROSS MARGIN SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Gross Margin by Type (GAAP)
Hardware
Software Recurring
Professional Service and Other Amortization of purchased intangible assets
Total Company
Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
Acquisition / divestiture items Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation
Restructuring charges COVID-19 expenses
Gross Margin by Type (Non-GAAP)
Hardware
Software Recurring
Professional Service and Other
Total Company
Gross Margin % by Type (Non-GAAP)
Hardware
Software Recurring
Professional Service and OtherThree Months Ended
Total Company
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
$
176.5 $
158.3 $ 140.5
94.1
104.3
103.9 115.1
147.0
155.1
174.3 188.6
9.9
10.7
18.6 19.0
(23.1)
(23.9)
(28.2) (28.0)
$
396.2
$
422.7
$
426.9
$
435.2
$
9.5 $ 7.4
28.2 28.0
- - - 0.2
2.0
1.1
(0.2)
-$
28.9
$
$
- 1.1
$
- 1.2
- 1.1
0.6
-
0.1
-
- -29.4
$
39.0
$
36.7
159.0 $ 141.1
103.9 115.3
184.1 196.2
18.9 19.3
43.2 % 87.6 % 74.1 % 23.9 %
57.1 %
425.1
$
44.0 % 81.7 % 74.7 % 24.7 %
57.3 %
452.1
$
41.9 % 86.4 % 72.9 % 35.9 %
57.9 %
465.9
$
41.3 % 89.1 % 73.8 % 34.7 %
59.5 %
471.9
|
Fiscal Year 2018
|
Fiscal Year 2019
|
Fiscal Year 2020
|
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
|
$
643.6
417.4
665.0
58.2
(103.2)
|
$
148.0 $
124.9 $ 126.0
109.7
114.7
103.1 119.6
190.7
200.8
197.2 218.3
14.1
19.5
20.1 18.9
(24.2)
(23.8)
(23.3) (22.8)
|
$
548.3
447.1
807.0
72.6
(94.1)
|
$
142.0 $
118.3 $
135.4 $ 140.9
111.7
94.7
104.8 125.2
204.7
208.9
215.9 217.2
6.1
7.0
6.9 7.5
(23.5)
(23.2)
(23.3) (22.3)
|
$
536.6
436.4
846.7
27.5
(92.3)
|
$
1,681.0
|
$
438.3 $
460.6 $
422.0
$
460.0
|
$
1,780.9
|
$
441.0 $
405.7 $
439.7 $
468.5
|
$
1,754.9
|
$
23.6 103.2
0.2 2.0
4.5
0.5
-
|
$
2.9 $ 24.2
1.0 $ 23.8
0.4 $ 2.7
23.3 22.8
- - 1.4
- - 1.5
- -- -1.5 1.5
0.2 - - 0.9
-
-
-
-
|
$
7.0 94.1
-
- 5.9
1.1
-
|
$
1.7 $ 23.5
1.6 $ 23.2
0.7 $ 0.3
23.3 22.3
- 1.7
0.7
- - 2.0
- -- -2.5 2.0
0.3
-
0.1 0.3
0.3 0.1
- 0.1
|
$
4.3 92.3
- 1.7
7.2
0.8 0.4
|
$
134.0
|
$
28.7 $
26.3 $
25.2
$
27.9
|
$
108.1
|
$
27.9 $
27.2 $
26.8 $
24.8
|
$
106.7
|
$
646.0 417.7 692.0 59.3
|
$
125.0 $ 125.4
103.6 121.9
198.2 220.9
20.4 19.7
|
$
549.2 450.0 815.4 74.4
|
$
138.9 $ 114.4 207.8
117.6 $ 94.2 213.5
134.6 $ 139.9
105.3 126.0
219.0 219.7
7.8
7.6
7.6 7.7
|
$
531.0 439.9 860.0 30.7
|
$
1,815.0
|
$
467.0 $
486.9 $
447.2
$
487.9
|
$
1,889.0
|
$
468.9 $
432.9 $
466.5 $
493.3
|
$
1,861.6
|
42.6 % 86.2 % 73.8 % 30.4 %
|
41.1 % 86.9 % 72.7 % 29.7 %
39.1 % 83.7 % 73.8 % 32.4 %
37.0 % 85.5 % 72.7 % 38.6 %
37.9 % 88.5 % 72.7 % 36.1 %
|
38.8 % 86.2 % 73.0 % 34.2 %
|
41.6 % 87.5 % 72.8 % 17.9 %
39.3 % 84.1 % 74.9 % 19.7 %
39.9 % 84.9 % 74.5 % 20.2 %
40.2 % 88.5 % 73.1 % 19.7 %
|
40.3 % 86.4 % 73.8 % 19.3 %
|
58.0 %
|
58.0 %
56.9 %
57.0 %
59.0 %
|
57.7 %
|
59.1 %
58.9 %
58.8 %
59.4 %
|
59.1 %
|
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
GAAP Income Statement
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross margin
Operating expense
Operating income
Non-operating income (expense), net
Income before taxes
Income tax provision (benefit)
Net income
Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.
Diluted income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.
Non-GAAP Income Statement *
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross margin
Operating expense
Operating income
Non-operating expense, net
Income before taxes
Income tax provision
Net income
Less: Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.
Diluted income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA **
GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.
Non-operating income (expense), net, income taxes, and noncontrolling
interest
GAAP operating income
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
Acquisition / divestiture items
Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation
Restructuring charges / executive transition costs
COVID-19 expenses
Non-GAAP operating income
Depreciation expense
Income from equity method investments, net
Adjusted EBITDA
Q1 2018
$
346.0
396.2
332.0
64.2
2.5
66.7
8.0
58.7
0.2
$ $
58.5 0.23
$
320.0
425.1
283.1
142.0
(0.4)
141.6
26.9
114.7
0.2
$ $
114.5 0.45
$
5.7
64.2
2.9
(0.5)
40.5
-
16.0
17.5
1.4
-
142.0
8.5
4.9
$
155.4
Q2 2018
362.8
422.7
333.2
89.5
(10.3)
79.2
15.1
64.1
-
$ $
64.1 0.25
337.2
452.1
288.0
164.1
(3.9)
160.2
30.5
129.7
-
$ $
129.7 0.51
25.4
89.5
3.8
(0.6)
42.6
-
8.1
17.9
2.8
-
164.1
8.7
9.5
$
182.3
$ $
$ $
$
Q3 2018
795.2 $ 785.5
804.7 $ 792.9
125.2 0.49
186.1
368.3 350.3
426.9
349.5 345.6
(13.3) (21.6)
338.8 321.0
465.9
297.6 303.6
168.3 168.3
(13.8) (17.0)
154.5 151.3
125.2 122.6
168.3 168.3
73.7 0.29
73.7 $ 86.5
77.4 89.6
64.1 (9.6)
73.7 86.8
29.3 28.7
77.4 89.6
(1.8) (1.8)
49.8 46.7
10.7 4.1
20.1 20.2
2.6 1.9
|
Fiscal Year 2018
|
Fiscal Year 2019
|
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
|
$
3,108.4 1,427.4
|
$
801.6 $ 363.3
854.8 $ 394.2
783.9 $ 824.0
361.9 364.0
|
$
3,264.3 1,483.4
|
1,681.0
|
438.3
460.6
422.0
460.0
|
1,780.9
|
1,360.3
320.7 (42.7)
|
352.0 86.3 (11.1)
350.9 109.7
330.3 371.8
91.7 88.2
5.7
(12.8) (12.9)
|
1,405.0
375.9 (31.1)
|
278.0 (5.3)
|
75.2 12.8
115.4 20.8
78.9 0.8
75.3 (204.1)
|
344.8 (169.7)
|
283.3
0.5
|
62.4 0.1
94.6
78.1 279.4
-
- 0.1
|
514.5
0.2
|
$
282.8
|
$
62.3 $
94.6 $
78.1 $
279.3
|
$
514.3
|
$
1.12
|
$
0.25 $
0.37 $
0.31 $
1.11
|
$
2.03
|
$
3,132.0 1,317.0
|
$
804.5 $ 337.5
855.8 $ 368.9
784.3 $ 826.7
337.1 338.8
|
$
3,271.3 1,382.3
|
1,815.0
|
467.0
486.9
447.2
487.9
|
1,889.0
|
1,172.3
642.7 (35.1)
|
311.3 155.7 (13.6)
311.1 175.8 (8.5)
285.3 307.3
161.9 180.6
(12.4) (15.0)
|
1,215.0
674.0 (49.5)
|
607.6 115.4
|
142.1 28.5
167.3 33.4
149.5 165.6
28.4 31.5
|
624.5 121.8
|
492.2
0.5
|
113.6
133.9
121.1 134.1
0.1
-
- 0.1
|
502.7
0.2
|
$
491.7
|
$
113.5 $
133.9 $
121.1 $
134.0
|
$
502.5
|
$
1.94
|
$
0.45 $
0.53 $
0.48 $
0.53
|
$
1.99
|
$
282.8
37.9
|
$
62.3 $ 24.0
94.6 $ 15.1
78.1 $ 13.6
279.3
(191.1)
|
$
514.3
(138.4)
|
320.7
|
86.3
109.7
91.7 88.2
2.9
1.0
0.4 2.7
(1.7)
(1.6)
(1.5) (1.5)
44.3
43.5
40.8 39.2
-
-
-
-
1.1
2.0
8.4 9.0
19.1
18.3
18.5 25.3
3.7
2.9
3.6 17.7
-
-
-
-
|
375.9
|
23.6
|
7.0
|
(4.7)
|
(6.3)
|
179.6
|
167.8
|
0.2
|
-
|
38.9
|
20.5
|
75.7
|
81.2
|
8.7
|
27.9
|
-
|
-
|
642.7
|
155.7 10.2 8.8
175.8 10.1 12.9
161.9 180.6
9.4 9.7
8.8 5.3
|
674.0
|
35.6
|
39.4
|
28.7
|
35.8
|
$
707.0
|
$
174.7 $
198.8 $
180.1 $
195.6
|
$
749.2
- 0.3
- 0.3
3.7 3.1
9.5 7.4
- 0.2
-
9.0 9.4
8.8 5.5
(Unaudited)
Q4 2018
435.2
68.0 (18.8)
$ $
86.5 0.34
471.9
$ $
122.3 0.48
-$
183.2
$
$
$ $
$
$ $
$
Q1 2020
792.3 $ 351.3
794.0 $ 325.1
122.5 $ 0.49 $
180.4 $
441.0
342.7 98.3 (18.9)
468.9
307.7
161.2
(12.7)
148.5
122.5
161.2
61.9 $ 0.25 $
61.9 $
79.4 17.5
61.9
26.0
36.4
98.3
(1.5)
40.4
10.8
1.7
4.5
3.2
3.8
9.8 9.4
-
-
-
* **See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of measures on page 6.
Adjusted EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation plus income from equity method investment, net.
3
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months EndedQ1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
|
Fiscal Year 2018
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Year 2019
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Year 2020
|
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
|
BUILDINGS AND INFRASTRUCTURE
|
Revenue Operating income
$ $
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)
227.2 $ 45.6 $ 20.1 %
277.7 $ 70.3 $ 25.3 %
295.8 $ 287.0
68.3 $ 72.5
23.1 %
25.3 %
|
$
1,087.7
|
$ $
294.7 $ 62.5 $ 21.2 %
339.9 $ 84.6 $ 24.9 %
309.8 $ 313.8
81.7 $ 91.1
26.4 %
29.0 %
|
$
1,258.2
|
$ $
296.9 $ 60.8 $ 20.5 %
295.3 $ 85.4 $ 28.9 %
317.4 $ 321.4
95.9 $ 96.0
30.2 %
29.9 %
|
$
1,231.0
|
$
256.7
|
$
319.9
|
$
338.1
|
23.6 %
|
25.4 %
|
27.5 %
|
|
GEOSPATIAL
|
Revenue Operating income
$ $
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)
174.5 $ 37.3 $ 21.4 %
184.4 $ 41.6 $ 22.6 %
185.4 $ 178.8
47.4 $ 40.1
25.6 %
22.4 %
|
$
723.1
|
$ $
161.2 $ 29.4 $ 18.2 %
164.4 $ 31.1 $ 18.9 %
155.1 $ 168.7
30.6 $ 41.1
19.7 %
24.4 %
|
$
649.4
|
$ $
146.2 $ 30.5 $ 20.9 %
145.2 $ 37.4 $ 25.8 %
165.6 $ 193.5
51.4 $ 65.1
31.0 %
33.6 %
|
$
650.5
|
$
166.4
|
$
132.2
|
$
184.4
|
23.0 %
|
20.4 %
|
28.3 %
|
|
RESOURCES AND UTILITIES
|
Revenue Operating income
$ $
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)
159.5 $ 51.9 $ 32.5 %
145.3 $ 42.5 $ 29.2 %
133.2 $ 130.1
38.5 $ 35.3
28.9 %
27.1 %
|
$
568.1
|
$ $
159.5 $ 51.1 $ 32.0 %
152.7 $ 45.5 $ 29.8 %
121.1 $ 138.1
34.5 $ 38.0
28.5 %
27.5 %
|
$
571.4
|
$ $
180.3 $ 66.9 $ 37.1 %
143.8 $ 49.1 $ 34.1 %
150.6 $ 155.3
54.3 $ 50.7
36.1 %
32.6 %
|
$
630.0
|
$
168.2
|
$
169.1
|
$
221.0
|
29.6 %
|
29.6 %
|
35.1 %
|
|
TRANSPORTATION
|
Revenue Operating income
$ $
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)
183.9 $ 30.5 $ 16.6 %
181.9 $ 31.2 $ 17.2 %
190.3 $ 197.0
37.1 $ 44.5
19.5 %
22.6 %
|
$
753.1
|
$ $
189.1 $ 31.2 $ 16.5 %
198.8 $ 32.9 $ 16.5 %
198.3 $ 206.1
31.2 $ 30.6
15.7 %
14.8 %
|
$
792.3
|
$ $
170.6 $ 16.9 $ 9.9 %
150.9 $ 14.4 $ 9.5 %
159.2 $ 159.8
8.6 $ 10.2
5.4 %
6.4 %
|
$
640.5
|
$
143.3
|
$
125.9
|
$
50.1
|
19.0 %
|
15.9 %
|
7.8 %
|
|
CORPORATE SUMMARY
|
SEGMENT REVENUES:
Buildings and Infrastructure Geospatial
$
Resources and Utilities Transportation
295.8 $ 287.0
185.4 178.8
133.2 130.1
190.3 197.0
Total segment revenue
$
745.1
$
789.3
$
804.7
$
792.9
SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME:
Buildings and Infrastructure Geospatial
$
Resources and Utilities Transportation
68.3 $ 72.5
47.4 40.1
38.5 35.3
37.1 44.5
Total segment operating income before corporate allocations
$
165.3 $
185.6 $
191.3 $ 192.4
CORPORATE AND OTHER CHARGES:
Unallocated Corporate Expense Acquired deferred revenue adjustment Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased Intangible Assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items
(23.3)
(21.5)
(23.0) (24.1)
(2.9)
(3.8)
(9.5) (7.4)
0.5
0.6
1.8 1.8
(40.5)
(42.6)
(49.8) (46.7)
-
-
- (0.2)
(16.0)
(8.1)
(10.7) (4.1)
Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring Charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses
(17.5)
(17.9)
(20.1) (20.2)
(1.4)
(2.8)
(2.6) (1.9)
-
-
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME
64.2
89.5
- 77.4
- 89.6
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, INCOME TAXES, AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(5.7)
(25.4)
(3.7)
(3.1)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TRIMBLE INC.
$
58.5 $
64.1 $
73.7 $
86.5
|
$
309.8 $ 313.8
155.1 168.7
121.1 138.1
198.3 206.1
$
804.5
$
855.8
$
784.3
$
826.7
$
81.7 $ 91.1
30.6 41.1
34.5 38.0
31.2 30.6
$
174.2 $
194.1 $
178.0 $ 200.8
(18.5)
(18.3)
(16.1) (20.2)
(2.9)
(1.0)
(0.4) (2.7)
1.7
1.6
1.5 1.5
(44.3)
(43.5)
(40.8) (39.2)
-
-
-
-
(1.1)
(2.0)
(8.4) (9.0)
(19.1)
(18.3)
(18.5) (25.3)
(3.7)
(2.9)
(3.6) (17.7)
-
-
-
-
86.3
109.7
91.7 88.2
(24.0)
(15.1)
(13.6) 191.1
$
62.3 $
94.6 $
78.1
$
279.3
|
$
296.9
$
146.2
180.3
170.6
317.4 $ 321.4
165.6 193.5
150.6 155.3
159.2 159.8
$
794.0
$
735.2
$
792.8
$
830.0
$
60.8
$
30.5
66.9
16.9
95.9 $ 96.0
51.4 65.1
54.3 50.7
8.6 10.2
$
175.1
$
186.3 $
210.2 $ 222.0
(13.9)
(16.4)
(18.4) (25.3)
(1.7)
(1.6)
(0.7) (0.3)
1.5
1.4
1.3 1.3
(40.4)
(39.8)
(40.0) (37.6)
-
-
-
-
(10.8)
(1.9)
(3.7) (5.0)
(4.5)
(25.4)
(32.0) (28.5)
(3.2)
(5.2)
(13.5) (6.3)
(3.8)
0.2
(1.2) 1.6
98.3
97.6
102.0 121.9
(36.4)
(34.6)
(17.3) 58.4
$
61.9
$
63.0 $
84.7 $
180.3
|
|
$
1,087.7
|
$
1,258.2
|
$
1,231.0
|
723.1
|
649.4
|
650.5
|
568.1
|
571.4
|
630.0
|
753.1
|
792.3
|
640.5
|
$
3,132.0
|
$
3,271.3
|
$
3,152.0
|
|
|
$
256.7
|
$
319.9
|
$
338.1
|
166.4
|
132.2
|
184.4
|
168.2
|
169.1
|
221.0
|
143.3
|
125.9
|
50.1
|
$
734.6
|
$
747.1
|
$
793.6
|
|
|
(91.9)
|
(73.1)
|
(74.0)
|
(23.6)
|
(7.0)
|
(4.3)
|
4.7
|
6.3
|
5.5
|
(179.6)
|
(167.8)
|
(157.8)
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
-
|
(38.9) (75.7) (8.7)
-
|
(20.5) (81.2) (27.9)
-
|
(21.4) (90.4) (28.2) (3.2)
|
320.7
|
375.9
|
419.8
|
(37.9)
|
138.4
|
(29.9)
|
$
282.8
|
$
514.3
|
$
389.9
|
4
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
BALANCE SHEET METRICS:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
Accounts receivable, net
Inventories
Short-term debt
Long-term debt
Total debt
Equity
CASHFLOW METRICS:
Net cash provided by operating activities
Capital expenditures
Free cash flow
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Days sales outstanding (a)
Current ratio
Debt to equity ratio
Leverage ratio (b)
OTHER:
Headcount
-
(a) Days sales outstanding is calculated based on ending accounts receivable, net, divided by revenue, times the number of days in the quarter.
-
(b) Leverage ratio refers to net debt (i.e. total debt minus cash and short-term investments) divided by EBITDA on a trailing twelve month basis. EBITDA refers to non-GAAP operating income plus depreciation and income from equity method investments.
To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure included in the table above is leverage ratio, as it includes adjusted EBITDA in its calculation. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. We have provided this ratio as many investors find it to be a valuable metric to measure a company's ability to service indebtedness. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that provides a supplemental understanding of factors and trends affecting our liquidity.
5
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE:
GAAP revenue:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
Non-GAAP Revenue:
GROSS MARGIN:
GAAP gross margin:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items
Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges
COVID-19 expenses Non-GAAP gross margin:
OPERATING EXPENSES:
GAAP operating expense:
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
Amortization of purchased intangible assets Acquisition / divestiture items
Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses
Non-GAAP operating expense:
OPERATING INCOME:
GAAP operating income:
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items
Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses
Non-GAAP operating income:
NON-OPERATING EXPENSE, NET:
GAAP non-operating income (expense), net:
Acquisition / divestiture items
Deferred compensation Debt issuance costs
Non-GAAP non-operating expense, net:
6
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Q1 2018 Dollar AmountQ2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
% of
GAAP and Non-
RevenueDollar Amount
% of
GAAP and Non-
RevenueDollar Amount
% of
GAAP and Non-
RevenueDollar Amount
% of
GAAP and Non-
Revenue
GAAP Tax Rate %
GAAP Tax Rate %
GAAP Tax Rate %
GAAP Tax Rate %
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT):
GAAP income tax provision (benefit):
$
Non-GAAP items tax effected
9.0
(9.6) (15.0)% $ (18.8)
(27.6)%
(8.5) 3.2
Difference in GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rate
9.9
Tax reform impacts
IP restructuring and tax law change impacts
- -
- - -
43.8 26.6
3.6 17.7
-
-
Non-GAAP income tax provision:
$
29.3 19.0 % $ 28.7
19.0 %
NET INCOME:
GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:
$
58.5
$
64.1
$
73.7 $ 86.5
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
2.9
3.8
9.5 7.4
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items
(0.5)
(0.6)
(1.8) (1.8)
40.5
42.6
49.8 46.7
-
-
- 0.2
13.2
8.8
11.5 5.1
Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses
17.4
16.9
18.8 23.8
1.4
2.8
2.6 1.9
Debt issuance costs Non-GAAP tax adjustments
- -
-
6.7
(18.9)
(15.4)
- - (38.9)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:
- - (47.5) $ 122.3
DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE:
GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
$
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions Amortization of purchased intangible assets Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up Acquisition / divestiture items
Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation Restructuring charges / executive transition costs COVID-19 expenses
Debt issuance costs Non-GAAP tax adjustments
0.23 0.01 - 0.16 - 0.05 0.07 - - - (0.07)
$
0.25
$
0.29 $ 0.34
0.01 -
0.04 0.03
(0.01) (0.01)
0.17 -
0.20 0.18
-
-
0.03
0.04 0.02
0.07
0.07 0.10
0.01 -
0.01 0.01
0.03
(0.06)
- - (0.15)
- - (0.19)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
$
0.45
$
0.51
$
0.49
$
0.48
|
Fiscal Year 2018
|
Fiscal Year 2019
|
Fiscal Year 2020
|
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
|
Dollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAP
|
Dollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAPDollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAPDollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAPDollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAP
|
Dollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAP
|
Dollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAPDollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAPDollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAPDollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAP
|
Dollar Amount
% of
Revenue
GAAP
|
and Non-
GAAP Tax Rate %
$
(5.3)
(1.9)%
19.1
80.3
21.3
-$
115.4
19.0 %
$
282.8
23.6
(4.7)
179.6
0.2
38.6
76.9
8.7
-
6.7
(120.7)
|
and Non-
GAAP Tax Rate %
$
(169.7)
(49.2)%
29.6
55.6
-
206.3
$
121.8
19.5 %
$
514.3
7.0
(6.3)
167.8
-
8.4
74.9
27.9
- -
(291.5)
|
and Non-
GAAP Tax Rate %
$
4.4
1.1 %
48.5
(4.9)
-
64.0
$
112.0
16.6 %
$
389.9
4.3
(5.5)
157.8
-
9.2
82.9
28.2
3.2
-
(107.6)
|
$
1.12
0.09
(0.02)
0.71 -
0.15
0.30
0.04 -
0.03
(0.48)
|
$
2.03
0.03
(0.02)
0.66 -
0.03
0.30
0.11 - -
(1.15)
|
$
1.55
0.02
(0.02)
0.62 -
0.04
0.33
0.11
0.01 -
(0.43)
|
$
1.94
|
$
1.99
|
$
2.23
|
To help our readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above are non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP non-operating income (expense), net, non-GAAP income tax provision, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Our non-GAAP results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. For detailed explanations of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures please refer to the individually reported press releases and related Form 8-K.
7
Stock-based Compensation and Deferred Compensation
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Stock-based compensation
Cost of sales
Research and development
Sales and marketing
General and administrative
Total stock-based compensation
Deferred compensation
Cost of sales
Research and development
Sales and marketing
General and administrative
Total deferred compensation
Total Stock-based compensation and Deferred compensation
Cost of sales
Research and development Sales and marketing
General and administrative
Total stock-based compensation and deferred compensation
Three Months Ended
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
$
1.1 $ 3.1 2.3 10.9
1.1 $ 3.2 2.4 10.2
1.1 $ 1.2
3.9 4.8
2.5 2.8
11.3 15.0
$
17.4 $
16.9 $
18.8 $ 23.8
$
$
$
$
- 0.1
1.1 $ 3.2 2.3 10.9
$
17.5 $
- 0.4 0.1 0.5
0.1 $
- -1.1 $ 3.6 2.5 10.7
$
17.9 $
0.1 $ (0.1)
0.5 (1.4)
0.1 (0.4)
0.6 (1.7)
1.0 $
1.3 $ (3.6)
1.2 $ 1.1
4.4 3.4
2.6 2.4
11.9 13.3
20.1 $
20.2
|
Fiscal Year 2018
|
Fiscal Year 2019
|
Fiscal Year 2020
|
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
|
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
|
$
1.3 $ 3.5 2.7 8.8
1.4 $ 4.0 3.1 8.7
1.5 $ 1.4
4.2 5.0
3.8 3.4
9.1 13.1
|
$
1.1 $ 4.2 2.4 3.0
1.5 $ 5.2 3.6 8.3
2.2 $ 1.9
6.4 6.3
5.0 5.2
14.2 12.5
|
$
4.5 15.0 10.0 47.4
|
$
5.6 16.7 13.0 39.7
|
$
6.7 22.1 16.2 38.0
|
$
76.9
$
- (0.4) (0.2)
(0.6)
|
$
16.3 $
17.2 $
18.6 $ 22.9
$
0.1 $
- $ 0.1
1.1 0.4 1.2
0.5 - 1.0
- - 0.3
0.5
(0.1) 1.0
|
$
75.0
$
0.3 2.6 0.7
2.6
|
$
10.7 $
18.6 $
27.8 $ 25.9
$
(0.4) $ (2.4) (0.9) (2.5)
0.5 $ 2.7 1.0 2.6
0.3 $ 0.1
1.6 0.9
0.6 0.4
1.7 1.2
|
$
83.0
$
0.5 2.8 1.1
3.0
|
$
(1.2)
$
4.5
14.6 9.8
46.8
|
$
2.8 $
1.1 $
(0.1) $ 2.4
$
1.4 $ 4.6 3.1 10.0
1.5 $ 4.5 3.1 9.2
1.5 $ 1.5
4.2 6.0
3.8 3.7
9.0 14.1
|
$
6.2
$
5.9
19.3 13.7
42.3
|
$
(6.2) $
6.8 $
4.2 $ 2.6
$
0.7 $ 1.8 1.5 0.5
2.0 $ 7.9 4.6 10.9
2.5 $ 2.0
8.0 7.2
5.6 5.6
15.9 13.7
|
$
7.4
$
7.2
24.9 17.3
41.0
|
$
75.7
|
$
19.1 $
18.3 $
18.5 $
25.3
|
$
81.2
|
$
4.5 $
25.4 $
32.0 $
28.5
|
$
90.4
|