Trimble Introduces Automatic Stream Switching, Allowing Seamless Centimeter-Level

Accuracy Via Satellite and Cellular



Automatic stream switching allows farmers to access the best available means of receiving RTX

corrections, minimizing downtime

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023-Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced stream switching - a new feature allowing farmers to seamlessly stream Trimble CenterPoint® RTX, RangePoint® RTX and ViewPoint RTX®, over IP or satellite. Available for farmers using a NAV-900 or NAV-500™ receiver, this new feature delivers less down time and performance comparable to RTK without the complexity of base stations.



Given the importance of uptime in farming operations, this solution was designed to provide farmers with the optimal GNSS corrections stream, delivered via IP or satellite, depending on signal strength. In areas prone to satellite cutoffs due to elevation changes or canopy, the signal switches to the modem and stays on IP. For regions with bad cellular connection, the streaming automatically switches to satellite. Through this seamless stream switch, farmers gain improved guidance uptime, taking from the best of both worlds and boosting productivity through RTK level corrections - without any additional softwareor mindspace.



"By enabling stream switching, farmers will have more uptime, potentially eliminating downtime due to loss of signal," said Olivier Casabianca, vice president, Trimble Positioning Services. "At Trimble, we're continually innovating to address challenges we hear from our customers. This is a result of direct feedback we've received from farmers and a solution we've developed to address those connection issues and eliminate downtime."



This feature is available to farmers who have an active modem and a current Trimble RTX subscription by updating their NAV-900 or NAV-500 receiver to the latest firmware. Farmers can now simply switch the signal source to automatic, and it's ready to go.



About Trimble RTX

Trimble RTX®technology utilizes data from a global reference station network to compute high-accuracy positions based on satellite orbit and clock information. Trimble RTX powers a platform of real-time correction services for a variety of industries, delivering a range of accuracies from better than two centimeters to sub-meter performance in as fast as one minute. With positioning services available via satellite delivery or via IP/cellular communication, Trimble RTX-based positioning services are convenient, easy to access, providing users with flexible options to obtain high-accuracy positions in nearly any work environment. Trimble RTX correction services are available throughout most of the world. For more information, visit: positioningservices.trimble.com.



About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Harris

Trimble

eric_harris@trimble.com