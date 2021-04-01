Trimble : Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report. Built around the company's mission of Transforming the Way the World Works—the report features how Trimble is helping to create a better future for our planet and the communities we serve.

"Ensuring a sustainable future is one of the defining issues of our generation, and current realities require even more accelerated focus and stepped-up ambitions," said Rob Painter, Trimble's president and CEO. "Positive sustainability impacts have always been woven into our work, realized both internally and through our customer's application of our technology. We believe in this; it is who we are. We are committed to providing transparency into our journey, both where we are now and where we are heading."

Trimble's report summarizes its initiatives and performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics, highlighting the company's sustainability approach; end-user industry solutions; community philanthropy through its Foundation; employee engagement and development as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and governance.

"Harnessing the powerful focus and energy of our people, we are investing in combating climate change, ensuring inclusion, increasing diversity and engaging with our communities," said Leah Lambertson, senior vice president of Operations and head of Sustainability. "Trimble is poised to do its part to help build a better world."

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-releases-2020-sustainability-report-301260305.html

SOURCE Trimble