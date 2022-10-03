Trimble's New Agriculture Displays Provide Next-Generation Performance and Connectivity for In-Field Operations

Powerful to Run and Simple to Use

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today its next-generation displays for precision agriculture applications—the Trimble® GFX-1060™ and GFX-1260™ displays. Trimble's portfolio of innovative displays enables farmers to complete in-field operations quickly and efficiently while also mapping and monitoring field information in real time with precision. With a range of functionality and price points, farmers can select the guidance solution that best fits their farming needs.

Featuring an Android-based operating system and enhanced processing power for controlling and executing in-field work, the GFX-1060 is a 10-inch (25.6 centimeters) display and the new flagship GFX-1260 is a 12-inch (30.5 centimeters) display. Both are compatible with the Trimble NAV-500™ and NAV-900 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) guidance controllers. When paired with the NAV-900, farmers can achieve increased accuracy out of the box by leveraging Trimble's leading CenterPoint® RTX correction service, which is included for the first year. CenterPoint RTX delivers up to 1-inch (2.5 centimeters) accuracy and provides an easy way to experience the robust, repeatable results to reduce overlap, input costs and fuel, which can positively impact a farmer's bottom line and drive sustainability.

The high-resolution touchscreen displays are ideal systems for farmers with a mixed fleet and are compatible with over 10,000 vehicle models across more than 40 equipment brands. The displays are ISOBUS-compatible, which allows one display or terminal to control ISOBUS implements, regardless of manufacturer. It standardizes the control settings, reduces downtime and minimizes installation and interface challenges, simplifying data exchange and machine control.

With more power, speed and reliability, these displays enable farmers to easily set up and configure their equipment through Trimble's Precision-IQ™ field software, including manual guidance, assisted and automated steering, application controls, mapping and data logging, equipment profiles as well as camera feeds from attached inputs and other internet-based apps. Combined, these features make it easier for farmers to manage complex workflows by adding accuracy and efficiency across operations, and can save time and increase productivity. In addition, farmers and operators can quickly and easily share data across the farm.

Running the powerful Precision-IQ software, the Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260 displays feature:

Interoperability with Trimble Ag Software to support data management needs across the farming ecosystem

Data sharing across the farm with the optional AutoSync™ feature, allowing farm managers to remotely send Work Orders and ensure vehicles, implements and field work are aligned and working properly

"Our GFX portfolio of precision agriculture displays offer a variety of sizes and functionality options to fit a farmer's workflows and equipment regardless of brand," said Jim Chambers, vice president of Trimble Agriculture. "The displays operate in tough environments and during long days in the field throughout every season, allowing users to confidently perform a range of field operations quickly and reliably—they are powerful to run and simple to use."

Availability

The Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260 displays are now available for order from the Trimble dealer and Vantage™ distribution networks. The Trimble NAV-500 and NAV-900 guidance controllers as well as the CenterPoint correction service are available now. For additional information, visit: agriculture.trimble.com/product/gfx-1060-display and agriculture.trimble.com/product/gfx-1260-display .

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's Agriculture Division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural supply chain. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farm, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering, desktop and cloud-based data management, flow and application control, water management, harvest solutions and correction services. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: www.trimble.com/agriculture .

About Trimble

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com .

