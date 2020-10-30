WeissLaw LLP : Reminds CBMG, GMHI, NOVS, and TRNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors. Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG common stock that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held Luminar Technologies, Inc ("Luminar"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GMHI will acquire Luminar through a reverse merger, with Luminar surviving as a publicly-traded company. If you own GMHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gores-metropoulos-inc/

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with AppHarvest, Inc ("AppHarvest"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NOVS will acquire AppHarvest through a reverse merger, with AppHarvet surviving as a publicly-traded company. If you own NOVS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/novs/

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held tech manufacturing company, Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-traded company. At closing, current TRNE shareholders will own only 33% of the combined company, leaving the majority stake to Desktop Metal's existing shareholders. If you own TRNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/trine-acquisition-corp/

