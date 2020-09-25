Log in
WeissLaw LLP : Reminds JCAP and TRNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

09/25/2020 | 11:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Jernigan Capital, Inc. 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jernigan Capital, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, holders of JCAP's common stock will receive $17.30 in cash for each share of JCAP that they own, while holders of the company's series B Preferred stock will receive $25.00 in cash, nearly $8.00 per share more than common shareholders.  If you own JCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/jernigan-capital-inc/

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company.  The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion.  At closing, current TRNE shareholders and new PIPE investors will own 33% of the combined company, with the remaining share majority owned by Desktop Metal's existing shareholders.  If you own TRNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/trine-acquisition-corp/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-jcap-and-trne-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301138497.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
