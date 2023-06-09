Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriNet Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   US8962881079

TRINET GROUP, INC.

(TNET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:56:58 2023-06-09 pm EDT
106.80 USD   +9.74%
01:34pOnline payroll vendor TriNet explores sale -sources
RE
05/26Trinet : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05/23TriNet to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Online payroll vendor TriNet explores sale -sources

06/09/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
June 9 (Reuters) - TriNet Group, an online payroll services provider with a market value of $5.8 billion, is exploring a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Dublin, California-based company is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to engage with potential acquirers, the sources said.

No deal is certain, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

TriNet and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Founded in 1988, TriNet provides a wide range of human resources services to small and medium-sized businesses, including payroll, compliance and tax credit services. It has nearly 23,000 clients, processing over $70 billion in payroll annually.

Private equity firm Atairos, which was founded by former Comcast executive Michael Angelakis, owned 36% of TriNet as of the end of March. It acquired most of its stake from General Atlantic in 2017.

TriNet shares are up 44% so far this year, significantly outperforming an 11% return in the Russell 1000 index, as its business benefited from companies continuing to hire despite a spike in inflation.

Concerns over a potential economic slowdown, however, fueled by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, are clouding TriNet's financial outlook.

The company itself has remained bullish, arguing that many of the technology startups it caters to are continuing to grow. In April, TriNet raised its net-income-per-diluted-share forecast for 2023 by $0.74 at the midpoint to a new range of $3.96 to $4.90. (Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 3.35% 1.85 End-of-day quote.23.33%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.78% 40.155 Delayed Quote.15.73%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.30% 86.1 Delayed Quote.1.74%
TRINET GROUP, INC. 7.88% 105.9 Delayed Quote.44.06%
Analyst Recommendations on TRINET GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 303 M - -
Net income 2023 275 M - -
Net cash 2023 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 782 M 5 782 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
EV / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 331 899
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TRINET GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
TriNet Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINET GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 97,32 $
Average target price 94,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burton M. Goldfield President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelly Lee Groh Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Charles Hodgson Chairman
Jay Venkat Chief Digital & Innovation Officer
Jeffery Hayward Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRINET GROUP, INC.44.06%5 782
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD5.63%50 122
PAYCHEX, INC.-3.16%40 001
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-10.21%2 453
BENEFIT ONE INC.-16.63%1 836
SMS CO., LTD.-14.25%1 804
