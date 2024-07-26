In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we present other non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources, and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute, for the directly comparable
financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included in Appendix A, B, C, and D.
Insurance Cost Ratio1 increased 4 points year-over-year in Q2 '24
The higher Q2 '24 Insurance Cost Ratio was driven by 1% Insurance Revenues growth, higher health costs growth, partially offset by favorable workers compensation performance, which resulted in 6% Insurance Cost growth.
TriNet Group, Inc. provides small and medium-size businesses with full-service industry-specific human resource (HR) solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and research and development (R&D) tax credit services, all enabled by technology. Its suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time and attendance. It offers six industry-tailored vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services and TriNet Technology. The Company's HRIS services primarily consists of its self-directed, cloud based HRIS software solution and provides the option to add tools, such as payroll processing and benefits management.