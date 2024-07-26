Investor Presentation

July 2024 - October 2024

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we present other non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources, and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute, for the directly comparable

financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included in Appendix A, B, C, and D.

Agenda

  1. Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
  2. Guidance
  3. Historical Financial Review & Performance
  4. TriNet Overview
  5. PEO Growth Strategy
  6. Appendix

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Q2 2024 Total Revenues4

  • In Q2 '24, Total Revenues increased 1% year-over- year, and Professional Service Revenues increased 5% year-over-year, supported by volume and rate

$1,209

$1,226

$177

$186

$1,032

$1,040

Q2 '23

Q2 '24

Insurance Service Revenues

Professional Service Revenues

Q2 2024 Insurance Cost Ratio1,4

  • Insurance Cost Ratio1 increased 4 points year-over-year in Q2 '24
  • The higher Q2 '24 Insurance Cost Ratio was driven by 1% Insurance Revenues growth, higher health costs growth, partially offset by favorable workers compensation performance, which resulted in 6% Insurance Cost growth.

84%

88%

Q2 '23

Q2 '24

Q2 2024 EPS4 & Adjusted EBITDA Margin2,3,4

  • GAAP Net Income per share-diluted declined 13% and Adjusted Net Income (ANI) per share-diluted2,3,4 declined12% in Q2 '24
  • For Q2 '24, Adjusted EBITDA Margin2,3,4 declined by 2.2 points year- over-year to 11.1%

13.3%

11.1%

$1.74

$1.53

$1.38

$1.20

Q2 '23

Q2 '24

2,3,4

2,3,4

Guidance

Guidance*

FY 2024

Q3 2024

GAAP Total Revenue

-1% - +4%

0%

- 3%

Professional Service Revenue

1%

- 5%

0%

- 3%

Insurance Cost Ratio1,4

89.5% - 87.5%

91% - 88%

GAAP Earnings per Share

$3.94

- $5.46

$0.70

- $1.20

Adjusted Net Income per Share2,3,4

$5.25

- $6.80

$1.00

- $1.50

* See Appendix C for a GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation of the guidance above.

