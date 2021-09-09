TriNet : 77th United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Esteemed Speakers

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of the 77th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, to its roster of thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

Mnuchin was sworn in as the 77th Secretary of the Treasury on February 13, 2017. Prior to his confirmation, he also served as Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dune Capital Management. He also founded OneWest Bank Group LLC and served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until its sale to CIT Group Inc. Earlier in his career, he worked as Partner and Chief Information Officer at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Mnuchin's fireside discussion will focus on:

The state of the U.S. economy

Optimizing capital as a small or medium-size business

"We are fortunate to have Former Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin. He brings an insider's perspective to discussions around the economy and policies affecting the future for America's small and medium-size businesses," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. "His immense expertise and foresight on this very crucial topic will be a huge benefit for business leaders trying to strategically plan their company's growth."

Mnuchin is committed to philanthropic activities and the arts, and previously served on the boards of the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, the Whitney Museum of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the UCLA Health System, the New York Presbyterian Hospital and the Los Angeles Police Foundation. He holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together business, culture and the arts with a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

