TriNet Adds New York Times Best-Selling Author and Feminist Activist Gloria Steinem, World-Renowned Chef and Humanitarian José Andrés, and Former Ukrainian Press Secretary Iuliia Mendel to Roster of Esteemed Speakers at TriNet PeopleForce

07/22/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
DUBLIN, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of three new speakers to its roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 13-15 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place in New York City and virtually from anywhere.

The latest distinguished speakers include:

  • Gloria Steinem – New York Times best-selling author and feminist activist
  • José Andrés - Chef, restaurateur and humanitarian
  • Iuliia Mendel - Former Press Secretary and Spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian TV Anchor & Journalist and Author

Previously announced speakers include former Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, and former Duke University head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. Also featured will be PepsiCo Chairman and CEO (2006-2018) Indra Nooyi, global superstar and entertainer Lilly Singh, editor and author Tina Brown, and former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino.

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers and dynamic sessions that will focus on this year's conference theme: passion, purpose and perseverance.

Early-bird registration for TriNet PeopleForce 2022 is open through July 31. Register to attend virtually or live in New York by visiting peopleforce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2021, visit: PeopleForce 2021 | TriNet

About TriNet    
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.    

Contacts:




Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com


Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-adds-new-york-times-best-selling-author-and-feminist-activist-gloria-steinem-world-renowned-chef-and-humanitarian-jose-andres-and-former-ukrainian-press-secretary-iuliia-mendel-to-roster-of-esteemed-speakers-at-trinet-peo-301591909.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
