TriNet Debuts New Episode of TriNet PeopleForce Podcast with Michael Mendenhall Featuring Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, More Too Life Founder and CEO

05/17/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
DUBLIN, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:     

The podcast series takes a fresh look at the entrepreneurial journey of dynamic business leaders as they share their stories along with insights on today's business trends.




In this episode, host Michael Mendenhall chats with Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, Founder and CEO of More Too Life about her foundation and how she got involved in preventing sexual violence and human trafficking. Dr. Bello discusses how her acting career and life experiences led her to inspire people to be unabashed in being their authentic selves and to be unafraid to speak loudly if something inappropriate happens to them. More Too Life was one of several TriNet customers recently featured in the latest People Matter advertising campaign during the unveiling of TriNet's new brand identity.



WHO:       

Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, TriNet


Brook Parker-Bello, Ph.D, Founder and CEO, More Too Life



WHEN:     

Available now



WHERE:   

TriNet RISE, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com


Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

 

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
