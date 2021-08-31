TriNet : Leading Experts in Workforce Innovation and Strategy Erica Dhawan and Seth Mattison Join TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the additions of two internationally renowned workforce strategists—Erica Dhawan, a leading authority on workplace collaboration and innovation, and Seth Mattison, workforce strategist and management trendspotter—to its 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

Dhawan's research on digital body language decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration in a digital-first human workplace. She is the Founder & CEO of Cotential, a global organization that helps companies, leaders, and managers leverage 21st-century collaboration skills and behaviors to improve game-changing performance. In 2020, she was named by Global Gurus as one of the Top 30 Management Thinkers around the world.

Dhawan is author of the bestselling book Digital Body Language. She has been named by Thinkers50 as "The Oprah of Management Ideas" and featured as one of the emerging management thinkers most likely to shape the future of business. She hosts the award-winning podcast 'Masters of Leadership.' She speaks on global stages around the world for major companies, as well as writes for Harvard Business Review, Forbes and Fast Company. She has degrees from Harvard University, MIT Sloan, and The Wharton School.

Mattison is the author of the book The War at Work, and an internationally renowned expert on workforce trends, generational dynamics, and business strategy. As Co-Founder and Chief Movement Officer of FutureSight Labs, he advises many of the world's leading brands and organizations on the key shifts happening around talent management, change and innovation, leadership, and the future of work.

His ideas have been featured in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Huffington Post, and The Globe and Mail, and he was named to the Editors' Picks for Speakers to Watch by MeetingsNet.

In Dhawan's live session at 1:45 p.m. EST on September 13 she will share tools to create lasting relationships within an organization and with clients, including:

Avoiding misunderstanding, ambiguity, and conflict

Practical ways to create cultures of psychological safety, engagement, well-being and innovation

Fostering understanding and empathy across difference and distance

Create lasting relationships within your organization and with other key stakeholders

Harnessing the power and perspective of top talent and tap into the hidden brainpower throughout an organization

Seth Mattison will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. EST on September 14 to present ways attendees can prepare for the future of work, covering topics including:

What will be required of business leaders today in order to thrive tomorrow

What's coming next in the new world of work for leaders at all levels

The macro drivers of change and how employees' attitudes and behaviors are evolving

The trends that will impact the business landscape over the coming decade

"Erica and Seth are some of today's foremost experts on a topic that is central to TriNet PeopleForce: the future of work. They bring to the table an insight that far surpasses what even some of the most intuitive entrepreneurs can usually decipher when it comes to predicting a path for business success, and I can't wait to bring this opportunity to the business leaders in attendance at our event," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing PeopleForce@TriNet.com.

