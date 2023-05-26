TriNet : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 22, 2023

TRINET GROUP, INC.

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock par value $0.000025 per share TNET New York Stock Exchange

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 22, 2023, TriNet USA, Inc., as borrower (the "Borrower"), TriNet Group, Inc., as guarantor (the "Company"), and the other loan parties party thereto, each of which is a wholly owned domestic subsidiary of the Borrower, entered into the Third Amendment to Credit Agreement (the "Amendment") with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent (the "Administrative Agent"), which amends certain provisions of the Credit Agreement, dated as of February 26, 2021, by and among the Borrower, the Company, the other loan parties party thereto, the lenders party thereto and the Administrative Agent (as amended, supplemented or modified, the "2021 Credit Agreement").

The Amendment, among other things, (i) replaces the interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") and related LIBOR-based mechanics applicable to borrowings under the 2021 Credit Agreement with an interest rate based on the forward-looking Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("Term SOFR") and related Term SOFR-based mechanics, and (ii) updates certain other provisions of the 2021 Credit Agreement to reflect the transition from LIBOR to Term SOFR. Except as amended by the Amendment, the remaining terms of the 2021 Credit Agreement remain in full force and effect.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in all respects by reference to the full text of the Amendment and the 2021 Credit Agreement (included as Exhibit A to the Amendment), a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (this "Current Report") and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth above under Item 1.01 of this Current Report is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Number Description 4.1 Third Amendment, dated as of May 22, 2023, to the 2021 Credit Agreement among the Borrower, the Company, the other loan parties party thereto, the lenders party thereto and the Administrative Agent 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded with the Inline XBRL document)

