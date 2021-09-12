TriNet : PeopleForce Launches Monday, September 13

WHAT: The second annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference will be taking place September 13-16. The four-day conference is being held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.









TriNet PeopleForce will begin Monday, September 13, with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield, and TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall delivering a State of SMBs address for small and medium-size businesses. The four-day conference will feature an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work, while also helping SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they move into 2022 and beyond.







WHO: Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote address on the final day of the conference. The roster of prominent speakers at TriNet PeopleForce includes:









Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States

Stacey Abrams, Former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader

Dr. Lawrence H. Summers, 71st U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

Steven Mnuchin, 77th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

Admiral William H. McRaven, Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star admiral and former Chancellor of the University of Texas

Bobbi Brown, Makeup artist, entrepreneur and best-selling author

Annie Leibovitz, World-renowned photographer

Andre Iguodala, NBA champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, Tech Investor

Erica Dhawan, Best-selling author and Founder & CEO of Cotential

Jonah Berger, Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, best-selling author and expert on change

Jim Kwik, New York Times best-selling author and CEO of Kwik Brain

Jay Papasan, Author, VP of Strategic Content at Keller Williams Realty and Co-Founder of ProduKtive

Seth Mattison, Internationally Renowned Workforce Strategist and Management Trend-Spotter

Tina Tchen, Former President and CEO of TIME'S UP and former Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama

Rebecca Minkoff, Leading fashion designer and best-selling author

Kai Lenny, World-champion big wave surfer

Keith Teboul, Professional windsurfer

Daniel Powter, Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter

Ralph Clark, President and CEO, Shotspotter

Honorable Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24 th Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration, Managing Partner, Contreras-Sweet Companies, LLC

Other TriNet senior executives: SVP/CLO/Secretary Samantha Wellington; EVP/COO Olivier Kohler; EVP/CFO Kelly Tuminelli; SVP/Chief Sales Officer Jonathan LeCompte; SVP of Human Resources Catherine Wragg; SVP of Insurance Services Edward Griese; Chief Product Officer Lisa Reeves; Chief Security Officer Timothy Torres

Entrepreneurs and business leaders from among TriNet's 17,000+ SMB customers







WHEN: September 13 – 16, beginning at 10 a.m. EST





