TriNet PeopleForce Returns to New York City September 13-15
Award-winning conference for small and medium-size businesses to feature esteemed leaders from the
worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more
DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The third annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference returns September 13-15. The three-day event—live from New York and streamed virtually—will give attendees the chance to interact with each other and our outstanding lineup of speakers during live sessions, Q&As, networking opportunities and more. Through exploration of entrepreneurial passion, purpose and perseverance, leaders of small and medium-size businesses will walk away with expert info, and the most strategic, innovative ways to do business now.
WHO:
The roster of prominent speakers include:
- Bob Iger, Former CEO & Chairman, The Walt Disney Company
- Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace
- Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, Head Men's Basketball Coach, Duke University (1980-2022)
- Indra Nooyi, Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo (2006-2018), Member Board of Directors, Amazon and Philips and Bestselling Author
- Lilly Singh, Internationally-recognized Comedian, New York Times Bestselling Author, Producer and Actor
- Tina Brown, Award-Winning Journalist, Author, and Editor
- Mike Massimino, Former NASA Astronaut, NY Times Bestselling Author, Columbia University Professor & TV/Media Personality
- Gloria Steinem, Writer, Political Activist and Feminist Organizer
- José Andrés, Chef, Restaurateur, Humanitarian
- Iuliia Mendel, Former Press Secretary and Spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian TV Actor and Journalist and Author
- TriNet President & CEO Burton M. Goldfield
- TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall
- Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder, Ring
- Sandeep Mathrani, CEO and Chairman, WeWork
- Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-founder and CEO, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
- Riz Ahmed, Award-Winning Writer, Actor, Producer, and Founder of Left Handed Films
- Katherine McPhee, Singer, Songwriter and Actress
- Victoria Renee, Singer, Songwriter and Actress
- Loren Allred, Singer-Songwriter
- Lauren Davidson, Singer-Songwriter
- Alan Murray, CEO, Fortune Media
- Christopher J. Wolfe, Chief Investment Officer, First Republic Investment Management
- Laurent Francois, Co-founder & CEO, Le Botaniste (TriNet Customer)
- Alex Collmer, Founder & CEO, VidMob (TriNet Customer)
- Andres Wydler, Executive Director, StartOut
- Dr. Heather D. Wathington, CEO, iMentor
- Kimberly Greene, Founder and CEO, Svalinn
- Diana Ransom, Executive Editor, Inc. Magazine
- David N. Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable
- Pamela Rucker, Instructor, Professional Development Programs, Harvard Division of Continuing Education
- Ina Fried, Chief Technology Correspondent, Axios
- Brit Morse, Associate Editor, Inc. Magazine
- Olivia Carville, Investigative Reporter, Bloomberg
- Ellie Wheeler, Partner, Greycroft
- Debbie Lynch, Vice President, Gartner, Chief HR Officer, Practice
- Stephanie Mehta, CEO and Chief Content Officer, Mansueto Ventures
- Other TriNet senior executives: Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Samantha Wellington; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Tuminelli; Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Alex Warren; and Chief Product Officer, Lisa Reeves
- Entrepreneurs and business leaders from among TriNet's 23,000+ SMB customers
WHEN:
September 13-15
WHERE:
The Theater at City Tech
285 Jay Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
To join the virtual event, click here.
PRESS RSVP:
Renee Brotherton
408-646-5103
renee.brotherton@trinet.com
Josh Gross
347-423-8300
josh.gross@trinet.com
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-peopleforce-returns-to-new-york-city-september-13-15-301620702.html
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
