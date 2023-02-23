Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriNet Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
TRINET GROUP, INC.

(TNET)
02/23/2023
86.00 USD   -1.04%
TriNet PeopleForceX Event for San Francisco Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Tuesday, February 28

02/23/2023 | 05:46pm EST
The Impact of Digitalization on Growth and Innovation and Where Technology will Take Business in the Future

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in San Francisco for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. San Francisco area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: Jeff Hayward - TriNet's Chief Technology Officer
Jake Goldman – Owner, 10up
Eileen Mockus- CEO, Coyuchi

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28
5:30-8:30 PM (PST)

WHERE: City View at Metreon
135 4th St.
San Francisco, CA. 94103

PRESS RSVP: Renee Brotherton
408-646-5103
renee.brotherton@trinet.com
Josh Gross
347-423-8300
josh.gross@trinet.com

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-peopleforcex-event-for-san-francisco-small-and-medium-size-business-leaders-tuesday-february-28-301755002.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
