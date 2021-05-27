Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriNet Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   US8962881079

TRINET GROUP, INC.

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TriNet : to Participate at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

05/27/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO, and Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:20 am PT (11:20 am ET).

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts




Investors:                                 

Media:

Alex Bauer                                 

Renee Brotherton

TriNet                                          

TriNet

investorrelations@TriNet.com      

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201                              

(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-participate-at-the-stifel-2021-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-301301159.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TRINET GROUP, INC.
04:16pTRINET  : to Participate at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Confere..
PR
09:16aTRINET  : Receives Two 2021 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards for HR Management and P..
PR
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at TriNet Group Eased Back with Share..
MT
05/26TRINET  : Announces Appointment of Veteran Board Member, Business Leader and Ven..
PU
05/26TRINET  : Announces Appointment of Veteran Board Member, Business Leader and Ven..
PU
05/26TRINET GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD D..
AQ
05/19TRINET WEBINAR : Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment
PR
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at TriNet Group Awarded Shares Portion of Which is Sold..
MT
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at TriNet Group Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay Taxe..
MT
05/18CVS HEALTH  : Names Shawn Guertin CFO, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance
MT
More news