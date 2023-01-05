Advanced search
TriNet to Debut Second Season of Shifting Grounds, Podcast That Focuses on The Future of Work, Innovation and Agility

01/05/2023 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Season Two Hosted by TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that the second season of its podcast, Shifting Grounds, will debut on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Putting the spotlight on small business leaders, Shifting Grounds is a fresh look at the incredible journey founders and entrepreneurs have taken to build successful companies.

"We are committed to empowering SMBs by supporting their growth, protecting their businesses and enabling their people," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "I'm excited to bring their voices to life on our monthly podcast as we explore business insight and innovation."

Mendenhall will speak with dynamic executives as they share their life story, lessons learned, and how they have adapted during pivotal shifts and inflection points. The new season kicks off with Mendenhall discussing creativity and data with Drew Stein, CEO and co-founder of Audigent, a leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Stein has successfully founded and built businesses in advertising, production, music, entertainment, branding and technology, and he shares how people and integrity are key to success.

Shifting Grounds can be found on TriNet RISE, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNetcom

Renee.Brotherton@TriNetcom


Josh.Gross@TriNetcom

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-debut-second-season-of-shifting-grounds-podcast-that-focuses-on-the-future-of-work-innovation-and-agility-301715046.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
