    TNET   US8962881079

TRINET GROUP, INC.

(TNET)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
83.57 USD   +1.17%
TriNet to Participate at the Bank of America 2023 Information & Business Services Conference

03/02/2023 | 05:01pm EST
DUBLIN, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Kelly Tuminelli, TriNet's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Bank of America 2023 Information and Business Services Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:45am PT (1:45pm ET).

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts




Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(408) 646-5103

 

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-participate-at-the-bank-of-america-2023-information--business-services-conference-301761594.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
