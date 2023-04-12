TriNet to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26

Advanced search
04/12/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
DUBLIN, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after U.S. market hours on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. 

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on April 26, 2023 to discuss the financial results. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177150/f8d4d8ed98.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call."

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 6197218.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com


Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-april-26-301796065.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
