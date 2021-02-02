Log in
TRINET GROUP, INC.

(TNET)
TriNet : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 16

02/02/2021 | 04:16pm EST
DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after U.S. market hours on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on February 16, 2021 to discuss the financial results. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151772/e16a7c98e0.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call."

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10151772.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts




Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-16-301220618.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
