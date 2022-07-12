Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriNet Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   US8962881079

TRINET GROUP, INC.

(TNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TriNet to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 26

07/12/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after U.S. market hours on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on July 26, 2022 to discuss the financial results. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169096/f3a24c8ba0.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call."

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 7851836.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts


Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-july-26-301585148.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TRINET GROUP, INC.
05:00pTriNet to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 26
PR
07/07Trinet adds former pepsico chairman and ceo indra nooyi, global superstar and entertain..
PR
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcar..
MT
06/30TRINET WEBINAR : The Complexity of a Post-Dobbs Workplace-- What SMBs Need to Know
PR
06/29TriNet Announces Third Annual TriNet PeopleForce, Set for September 13-15 in New York
PR
06/23TRINET WEBINAR : California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What's New i..
PR
06/15TriNet Names Jay Venkat Chief Digital, Innovation Officer, Jeff Hayward as Chief Techno..
MT
06/15TRINET ANNOUNCES TWO KEY EXECUTIVE A : Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Jay Venkat and..
PR
06/15Trinet Group, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
06/15TRINET GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRINET GROUP, INC.
More recommendations