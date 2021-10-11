Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TriNet Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNET   US8962881079

TRINET GROUP, INC.

(TNET)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/11 04:10:00 pm
99.66 USD   -0.30%
04:39pTRINET : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 25
PR
09/21TRINET GROUP, INC. : Big comeback of buyers
09/17INSIDER SELL : Trinet Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TriNet : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 25

10/11/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after U.S. market hours on Monday, October 25, 2021.

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on October 25, 2021 to discuss the financial results. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161182/eeadf93694.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call."

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10161182.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts




Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-to-report-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-october-25-301397352.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TRINET GROUP, INC.
04:39pTRINET : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 25
PR
09/17INSIDER SELL : Trinet Group
MT
09/15SHECONOMICS : An Original Series Celebrating the Journey of Female Entrepreneurs Launches ..
PR
09/15TriNet Announces the Launch of Its New Original Series, SHEconomics
CI
09/14TRINET : Releases Latest Version of Mobile App at TriNet PeopleForce
PR
09/13TRINET : and The New York Times Debut The People Report at TriNet PeopleForce
PR
09/12TRINET : PeopleForce Launches Monday, September 13
PR
09/12TRINET : President and Chief Executive Officer Burton M. Goldfield to Reveal Current State..
PR
09/11TRINET : Board Members Ralph Clark and Maria Contreras-Sweet Join TriNet PeopleForce Roste..
PR
09/09TRINET : 77th United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin Added to TriNet Peopl..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRINET GROUP, INC.
More recommendations